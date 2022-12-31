Accident claims Campbell's grandfather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Linebacker Jack Campbell learned following Iowa's bowl win Saturday that his grandfather had died on a Nashville street Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle.

William Smith Jr., a 76-year-old from Waterloo, Iowa, was pronounced dead on arrival at Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was taken after an accident that occurred at 10:18 p.m. in a street outside of a Nashville hotel.

A preliminary investigation by police revealed that an individual had been struck by a Holiday Inn Ford Transit passenger van that was traveling on West End Avenue.

The police report indicated that the pedestrian had stepped into the street while walking with family members. One of family members attempted to alert the individual about the oncoming vehicle but it is believed Smith did not hear the warning.

"It was a terrible tragedy," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said following the game. "We knew Jack's grandfather and he was an important figure in Jack's life and a great Hawkeye."

Ferentz offered condolences to the family of Smith and the father of Jen Campbell, Jack Campbell's stepmother.

The family chose not to tell the Hawkeye senior about the accident until after the Music City Bowl game knowing that Campbell would be playing his final game with his teammates.

Jack Campbell, the Butkus Award winner as the top linebacker in college football, finished Saturday's game with a team-leading 10 tackles.