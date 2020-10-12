After accident, Hawkeyes' Koerner seizes the moment

Koerner said he admires the courage Coffin has shown while working through the life-altering situation.

“He is somebody who has shown a lot of grit and a lot of strength that a lot of people faced with similar circumstances I don’t know if they would have been able to,’’ Koerner said. “You’ve got to applaud him, because I don’t know if anybody could have handled it better than he has.’’

Koerner was released from the hospital two days following the accident and returned to workouts earlier this summer after finishing second on the Iowa team with 81 tackles last season.

Initially a walk-on at Iowa following an all-state career at Dowling, Koerner emerged in the Hawkeye secondary last season.

He earned his first career start in Iowa’s second game of the season last fall after Kaevon Merriweather suffered a foot injury and Koerner went on to start 11 times for Iowa during its 10-3 season in 2019.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Koerner begins his junior season listed at the top of the Iowa depth chart at free safety, looking to build off of a season in which he intercepted one pass, broke up five more and recovered two fumbles.