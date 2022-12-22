After losing Bailey, Hawkeyes kept Davis interest silent

IOWA CITY — A social media lesson learned a year ago provided Iowa with an opportunity to keep one of the high school football players it signed Wednesday off of the radar of rival recruiters.

In this era, it’s commonplace for college coaches to follow the prospects they are recruiting on their social media accounts.

But when Teegan Davis attracted the attention of Hawkeye recruiters because of his play on the field this past fall for Princeton High School in Illinois, Iowa coaches kept their distance on social media.

Iowa director of recruiting Tyler Barnes said Wednesday that Hawkeye coaches made a conscious decision to not follow Davis on Twitter, providing no social media indication that Iowa had any interest in a player that had previously committed to Eastern Illinois.

When Iowa decided to invite Davis to visit late last week, Barnes talked over the situation with linebackers coach Seth Wallace.

“Seth and I actually agreed, nobody follow him on Twitter. Let’s hit up the kid and get him over here on Sunday," Barnes said.

“We actually lost a DB last year we were interested in to Illinois, Matthew Bailey out of Moline, that way. So, we didn’t want Bret (Bielema, the Fighting Illini coach) to see that on Twitter because they would have probably tried to get (Davis) down to Illinois, too."

Instead, Davis made a late-in-the-process visit to Iowa, was offered a scholarship Sunday and committed to the Hawkeyes on Monday.

“We covertly got him over here Sunday and he’s just a really good kid, a high-energy kid," Barnes said.

Davis had attended a camp at Iowa last summer, but Barnes said Hawkeye coaches didn’t know a lot about him until two former Iowa players lobbied extensively on Davis’ behalf.

Former Hawkeyes Matt Bowen and Sean Considine, currently coaching on high school staffs at Elmhurst IC Catholic and Byron, respectively, passed along Davis’ name to Iowa coaches during the early part of the high school season.

“Popped on some film. Small-school football, multisport athlete background, kind of had him on the list but not really. Then Seth Wallace actually got two more extremely demanding texts from Sean Considine and Matt Bowen after the season," Barnes said.

Those texts carried some weight.

“You have two guys like that who know everything about Iowa football, two guys that earned their way here, played a long time in the NFL. (Considine) lives in small-town Illinois, understands the guys who are going to be successful here," Barnes said. “We went back and popped the film in again."

Wallace forwarded the texts he had received to Barnes again late last Thursday night.

“Then watching his football film, you see his basketball film, you see his high jump numbers, his long jump numbers. That’s the recipe for guys that have come here and have been really successful," Barnes said.

At that point, Barnes and Wallace opted to go undercover with Iowa’s interest in Davis, the son of former Augustana College standout Spencer Davis.

The versatility he brings to the program is mirrored in the other three defensive backs the Hawkeyes signed this week.

“I think Zach Lutmer (of Central Lyon) is probably a safety for us, but the other guys have some versatility to them and could play outside or inside," Barnes said. “I think in Kahlil Tate, John Nestor and Teegan Davis, you have that versatility for sure."