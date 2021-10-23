After loss, Hawkeye defense returns to its roots

The fix, Parker said, involves a renewed emphasis on Iowa’s defensive roots.

“To me, it gets back to focus and fundamentals,’’ Parker said. “Was it the technique or something that maybe in the past that was out there that nobody had seen before in the first six games? There was probably some technique, some lack of detail, that had been out there that maybe we got away with.’’

Parker said the Hawkeyes’ inability to get off the field on third down or complement the offense by adding to its collection of 21 turnovers both factored into Purdue’s success.

“There were a couple of times where we were first and 10, second down, first and 10, second down, first and 10, second down. If you don’t get to third down, you don’t give yourself an opportunity to get off the field,’’ Parker said.

The Iowa coordinator said he has generally been pleased with the progress the Iowa defense has made during the opening weeks of the season.

He said the defensive line rotation has developed quicker than anticipated and has generally been able to apply needed pressure to help facilitate the takeaways Iowa has recorded during its 6-1 start.

“This entire group has worked hard since the start of fall camp,’’ Parker said.