After rough start, Bees bounce back to win finale

“That was a huge play; fortunately they missed the extra-point,” Magistrelli said. “You were kind of wondering at that point if it's going to be that kind of day again.”

It wasn't.

“We didn't fold when we faced a little bit of adversity,” said Benckendorf, who himself faced a bit of in-game adversity when he sustained a hard hit and had to leave the game for a series.

But like the team as a whole, Benckendorf — who was the backup early in the season — bounced back. When he came back in on the next SAU possession after getting hit in the head, he hit Blake Whitman for a 69-yard scoring strike that gave the Bees a 21-6 lead with 3:39 left in the second quarter.

The senior, who said he has already lined up a mechanical engineering job with Arconic after his May graduation, completed 14 of 20 passes for 246 yards. He also hit Sam Kerr with an 8-yard scoring strike that gave SAU a 14-6 lead late in the first quarter.

Benckendorf was pretty good at engineering the SAU offense after the first couple of possessions

“It was a tough start,” Magistrelli said. “I don't think we could have started any slower than we did.”