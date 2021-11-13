After rough start, Bees bounce back to win finale

The St. Ambrose University football team had plenty of ups and downs in Saturday's season finale against Missouri Baptist — a game that somewhat mirrored the season.
But what started out with some issues — a blocked punt returned for a touchdown early in the first quarter — ended in satisfaction for the Fighting Bees in St. Louis.
Senior John Benckendorf threw two touchdown passes and freshman running back Kaden King added three more scores on the ground as St. Ambrose closed the campaign with a 35-23 victory at Spartan Field.
The score was not indicative of the control the Bees had throughout after the rough start, going on a 35-3 run before the hosting Spartans scored twice late in the fourth quarter.
“We needed it,” said SAU coach Mike Magistrelli after his club finished the season 4-7, 3-4 in the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League. “It was good to win the last one.”
It was looking anything like a win early on for the Bees, who showed some steely resolve as they snapped their second three-game losing streak this season.
The Bees had a three-and-out on their first drive, got the ball back quickly on a Connor Dertz interception, and lined up to punt again after another three-and-out.
But this punt was blocked by MBU's Kohl Williams and returned five yards by Zeppelin Velder and the hosts jumped out to a 6-0 lead with 12:40 left in the first after the PAT kick failed.
“That was a huge play; fortunately they missed the extra-point,” Magistrelli said. “You were kind of wondering at that point if it's going to be that kind of day again.”
It wasn't.
“We didn't fold when we faced a little bit of adversity,” said Benckendorf, who himself faced a bit of in-game adversity when he sustained a hard hit and had to leave the game for a series.
But like the team as a whole, Benckendorf — who was the backup early in the season — bounced back. When he came back in on the next SAU possession after getting hit in the head, he hit Blake Whitman for a 69-yard scoring strike that gave the Bees a 21-6 lead with 3:39 left in the second quarter.
The senior, who said he has already lined up a mechanical engineering job with Arconic after his May graduation, completed 14 of 20 passes for 246 yards. He also hit Sam Kerr with an 8-yard scoring strike that gave SAU a 14-6 lead late in the first quarter.
Benckendorf was pretty good at engineering the SAU offense after the first couple of possessions
“It was a tough start,” Magistrelli said. “I don't think we could have started any slower than we did.”
King, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound bowling ball of a back got the Bees back in the game right after the blocked punt. After one first down, King broke off a 58-yard TD scamper when he out-ran the defense. The first of Joe Namio's five PAT kicks gave the Bees a lead they never lost at 7-6.
King, who later added second-half TD runs of 4 and 6 yards that capped SAU's scoring, finished with a collegiate-best 140 yards in 21 carries to help lead a banged up backfield bunch.
“Kaden King's long run kind of swung momentum back a little bit and stopped the shock,” Magistrelli said. “It was a critical play in the game and put us up 7-6. It evened things out and gave us a fresh start from that point.”
For the next two-plus quarters, it was all SAU as the Bees finished with 425 yards offense on 62 snaps.
“It was everything for us,” said Benckendorf of getting the victory. “... That's the one thing we had in our minds was finishing the season with the win and that's everything that we we wanted to do for the week. That was awesome for us as a team and especially for the seniors.”