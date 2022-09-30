Against Wolverines, Hawkeyes work to seize the moment

IOWA CITY — A game against fourth-ranked Michigan provides the Iowa football team with an opportunity to seize the moment Saturday.

In a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten Championship contest, the Hawkeyes are far from a favorite in the 11:05 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium, a place Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh refers to a place “where top-five teams go to die."

But, Iowa has won five of its last six games against top-five opponents on its home turf including a 14-13 game when second-ranked Michigan had a 9-0 record tarnished in its most recent Kinnick Stadium visit by a Keith Duncan field goal in 2016.

Harbaugh believes it’s more than the environment that creates problems for highly-ranked opponents.

“The biggest thing is just how good the team is. They beat you with execution and you have to match that," Harbaugh said. “It’s a great environment that they have at Kinnick Stadium, but I think it’s more the team that’s on the field. They produce one that’s good every single year."

Quarterback Spencer Petras said the Hawkeyes typically embrace the role of the underdog and often thrive in that situation.

“For the most part, the guys on our team weren’t recruited by Michigan, weren’t recruited by Ohio State, we’re recruited by Penn State," Petras said, listing three tradition-rich programs that were all beaten the last time they took the field at Kinnick Stadium.

“We feel we can play with any team and our program has shown that over the years … but it really doesn’t mean a thing if we don’t go out there and play well Saturday."

Michigan will take the field with the nation’s most productive offense, averaging 50 points per game during its 4-0 start.

Iowa will counter with a defense that leads the nation in scoring defense, giving up an average of 5.8 points per game during its 3-1 start to the season.

The Wolverines rank second in the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 6 yards per carry, while the Hawkeyes are third in the conference in defending the run, surrendering 2.2 yards per attempt.

Michigan’s Blake Corum leads the nation with nine rushing touchdowns and averages 119.5 yards per game on the ground, but Harbaugh does not expect the yards to come easily in a game when sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy make his first start away from Michigan Stadium.

“It’s a system, a way of playing. It’s the (defensive coordinator Phil) Parker way and it’s really good," Harbaugh said. “Everybody knows what to do. Everybody’s playing the proper leverage, the proper technique, the proper fundamentals at all times."

That, Harbaugh said, puts pressure on the offense to execute at an equally high level.

“If you are inaccurate with a throw, overthrow, underthrow, tipped ball, it’s highly likely it’s going to result in a turnover," Harbaugh said. “If you’re not as sound as you can possibly be, you’re in for a rough one."

Iowa defenders count on that.

Embarrassed by a 42-3 loss to Michigan in the conference title game last season, Hawkeye defenders understand anything less than a near-perfect game could create problems.

“We have to be at our best," linebacker Logan Klemp said. "We have to be better than we were last week, better than we were the week before. We have to continue to improve like we have each week."

Stepping into the lineup for a second time this season at the outside position after Jestin Jacobs suffered a season-ending injury last week at Rutgers, the fifth-year senior from Jewell, Iowa, believes the Hawkeyes are ready for their toughest test so far this season.

“It’s a great opportunity, a chance for us to show that we can compete against a highly-ranked team like that," Klemp said. “It’s a big game. We have to be ready."

That is something Klemp knows all about.

“I’ve always prepared like I’m going to be out there because I understand the expectations when I do get into a game don’t change," Klemp said. “I have a job to do and that starts with being ready to play at a high level."

That belief extends to both sides of the ball.

“This is going to be the most talented team we’ve played, but it’s good. It’s another challenge for this team," Petras said.

“The big thing is that it’s more critical that we have great focus, great execution and fall back on our fundamentals every play. This team will make us pay if we don’t."