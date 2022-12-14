All in, Wolverines tight end joins Hawkeyes

Iowa will add an experienced Michigan tight end to its football roster for next season.

Erick All announced Wednesday his commitment to joining the Hawkeye program following a weekend visit to Iowa City.

“Let’s go #hawkeye nation,’’ All wrote on a Twitter post that featured his photo in an Iowa uniform in front of a backdrop of a grandstand full of fans at Kinnick Stadium.

He is the second player Iowa has picked up through the NCAA transfer portal this month, following former Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara to the Hawkeye program.

After appearing in 17 games as a freshman and sophomore, All joined McNamara as a key component on the Wolverines’ 2021 Big Ten championship team.

He earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors after catching 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns to help Michigan claim its first conference football title since 2004.

His work that year included a one-handed 5-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter among 43 receiving yards he had in the Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa. He followed that by leading the Wolverines with four catches for 63 yards in a loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

A 6-foot-4, 245-pound native of Fairfield, Ohio, All played in just three games this fall for the Wolverines, catching three passes for 36 yards before an injury ended his season.

He underwent surgery in October and announced earlier this month plans to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

In addition to teaming up again with McNamara at Iowa, All also considered opportunities at Notre Dame and Washington.

With Big Ten tight end of the year Sam LaPorta likely headed to the NFL draft after this season, All fills a need at tight end beside returning tight end Luke Lachey.

All was among three transfers who visited the Iowa campus last weekend.

Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann and Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, a product of the same NCAA Division II program that produced former Hawkeye defensive end Zach VanValkenburg, were in Iowa City as they contemplate their futures.

Seth Anderson, a wide receiver who 42 passes for 612 yards and scored seven touchdowns at Charleston Southern last season, is scheduled to visit Iowa this weekend.