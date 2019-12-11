Allen building on Panther legacy

CEDAR FALLS — Trevor Allen’s contributions to the University of Northern Iowa football in his four seasons with the Panthers are vast.
But what he most wants to be remembered for is part of a senior group that delivers the Panthers an FCS championship.
Allen and the Panthers will attempt to stay on that path Friday when they face second-ranked James Madison in an FCS playoff quarterfinal game.
“That is what I want to be remembered for,” Allen said. “Obviously, we haven’t reached that goal and have work to do, but we are on our way.”
The Waukee native has played perhaps his best football of the season in UNI’s last three games as he has rushed for 230 yards and four scores while also hauling in four passes for 44 yards.
And, Allen has got the job done despite not being 100 percent healthy himself as he is dealing with a variety of ailments.
“If I can move, I’m playing,” Allen said. “And if we keep on winning, I will take all the hits I need to.”
Allen’s efforts have been noticed by UNI head coach Mark Farley.
“Trevor … the last couple of games are what Trevor Allen is when he is healthy,” Farley said. “He is not healthy, but man he is playing like its always his last game.”
To have a chance to beat the Dukes, Farley says the Panthers have to follow Allen’s lead and toe the line. He pointed to two prime examples of Allen doing that in UNI’s 13-10 second-round win over South Dakota State.
“It showed on the fourth-and-two (Allen rushed for a first down to continue the Panthers' game-winning drive) and it showed on his blocking on the long run (Will McElvain’s 31-yard scamper to start that drive),” Farley said. “That is exactly the temperament you have to play at. He’s playing to another level, and that is why we won the football game because we have players stepping up in those type situations.”
The block on McElvain’s run was impressive. Coming from behind the play, Allen engaged Jackrabbit defensive back Don Gardner and drove him 10 yards down field before flinging him out of bounds to spring McElvain for a few extra yards at the end of the run.
“That block was my favorite part of the win,” Allen said. “It juiced everyone up on the sidelines, and even the fans. They were all juiced up and from that point on everyone knew this was our game.”
The son of former UNI all-American Andre Allen and younger brother of former Panther A.J. Allen, Allen has made his mark as a versatile running back, which is a different path than his dad, a defensive end, or A.J., a safety.
“I was always a little bigger so I just went to defense,” said A.J. in a 2017 Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier article on the brothers. “When we were younger I think Trevor played some corner, but we always handed him the ball because that was more his skill set than mine.”
Allen enters Friday’s FCS quarterfinal playoff game at James Madison with 1,651 career rushing yards, and he needs three catches and 66 yards to eclipse the 100-catch and 1,000-yard career receiving barriers.
“I love carrying on the Allen legacy,” Trevor said in the 2017 Courier article. “We don’t get compared to him (dad, Andre) that much, but we like to think we are like him because on the field we want to take care of business, and somebody not to be messed with because people did not mess with him on the football field.”