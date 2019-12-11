Allen building on Panther legacy

To have a chance to beat the Dukes, Farley says the Panthers have to follow Allen’s lead and toe the line. He pointed to two prime examples of Allen doing that in UNI’s 13-10 second-round win over South Dakota State.

“It showed on the fourth-and-two (Allen rushed for a first down to continue the Panthers' game-winning drive) and it showed on his blocking on the long run (Will McElvain’s 31-yard scamper to start that drive),” Farley said. “That is exactly the temperament you have to play at. He’s playing to another level, and that is why we won the football game because we have players stepping up in those type situations.”

The block on McElvain’s run was impressive. Coming from behind the play, Allen engaged Jackrabbit defensive back Don Gardner and drove him 10 yards down field before flinging him out of bounds to spring McElvain for a few extra yards at the end of the run.

“That block was my favorite part of the win,” Allen said. “It juiced everyone up on the sidelines, and even the fans. They were all juiced up and from that point on everyone knew this was our game.”

The son of former UNI all-American Andre Allen and younger brother of former Panther A.J. Allen, Allen has made his mark as a versatile running back, which is a different path than his dad, a defensive end, or A.J., a safety.