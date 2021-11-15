Alumni report: Clinton's Hart has learned to love playing O-line

When they first told Makai Hart back early in his college football career that they wanted him to play the offensive line, it wasn’t a comfortable conversation.
Hart had played tight end and the defensive line at Clinton High School and he loved both roles. He caught 11 passes and scored three touchdowns in two years as a varsity player and registered five sacks on defense as a senior.
Playing the offensive line wasn’t exactly on his bucket list.
“It wasn’t all fun and games at first when they told me,’’ Hart admitted. “I was a D-lineman at that time and I just wanted to go sack the quarterback on every play and not become an offensive lineman. But now, looking back, it was the best thing I did.’’
He loves what he’s doing now.
“It’s fun,’’ he said. “You ain’t gotta run too far.’’
And Hart has gotten to be very good at it. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder is now the starting right tackle at the University of Texas-San Antonio, which is 10-0 and ranked No. 15 in the latest Associated Press poll.
The Roadrunners began the season with a 37-30 upset of Illinois and haven’t stopped running since. They have only been seriously challenged in a few other games since then.
They can clinch the championship of Conference USA’s West Division with a victory over second-place UAB this week before finishing the regular season Nov. 27 against North Texas.
“I knew we had good players and I knew our coaches were really good,’’ Hart said of UTSA’s dream season. “But 10-0, that’s hard to do in college football. I knew we were going to be good. I just didn’t know we were going to be that good.’’
It’s a long way from where Hart expected to be when he left Clinton in 2017. He started out as a 260-pound defensive lineman at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, but he broke his ankle in only the third practice.
A new coaching staff came in the following year and that’s when Hart was informed that he was being moved to offense. That staff planned to run the triple option, however, which didn’t appeal to Hart. After the season, he followed one of his coaches to Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas.
That’s where things began to fall into place for him as he was named a second-team junior college All-American in 2019.
“When I got to my last year of juco in that second year of playing offensive line, that’s when I felt I was a true offensive lineman,’’ Hart said.
He had 15 offers from Division I schools, but said the choice wasn’t really that difficult.
“UTSA really just stood out to me because of the coaching staff,’’ he said.
He started eight games for the Roadrunners last season — two of them at left tackle — and helped UTSA shatter every school rushing record. He was named second-team All-Conference USA after allowing only two quarterback sacks all season.
He hasn’t allowed any this season.
Hart has done that while battling a string of nagging injuries that prompted him to miss one full game and parts of a few others.
Although he had about 40 friends and family members in attendance at that season-opening game at Illinois, he only played about eight plays in that game, which he feels served as a springboard for everything that has happened since.
“Just to knock off a power-five opponent right away, that was a big move forward for us,’’ he said.
Although he is in his fifth year of college, Hart is planning to take advantage of the NCAA’s special COVID-19 rules and play one more season at UTSA.
He will earn his degree in multidisciplinary studies — a blend of kinesiology and education — and hopes to embark on a career as a teacher and coach.
Before that, he wouldn’t mind taking a shot at playing professional football.