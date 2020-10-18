Alumni Report: Davenport's Hill has found home at Waldorf

He added 91 yards — 67 rushing, 24 receiving — in a 25-21 loss to Valley City State on Saturday. Both of the Warriors' defeats have come to Valley City, by a 17-16 score earlier in the season and on a touchdown pass with 12 seconds remaining Saturday.

Although he has the same shifty, darting running style he displayed in high school, Hill said he is a much better player now. He has added about 10 pounds to his 5-foot-8 frame and now is pushing 190, and he is a better receiver, better blocker, better everything.

“I’m way more football smart than I was in high school,’’ he said.

“In high school, I didn’t know anything about the defense. I didn’t look at the defense to see what kind of front they were in or how the play was going to work. In high school, I couldn’t do that. I just ran the ball. In college, you have to actually know football.’’

He is majoring in physical education but is planning to switch to sports management with an eye toward getting into coaching someday.

For now, he is just hoping the Warriors can close out their nine-game schedule in style. They play at Dickinson State next Saturday, then face two more rematches against teams they've already beaten — at Presentation on Oct. 31 and at home against Dakota State on Nov. 7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.