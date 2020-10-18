Alumni Report: Davenport's Hill has found home at Waldorf

Jatoviay Hill admits that his first season of playing football at a four-year college has been a bit frightening at times.
It’s not because he’s stepping up to a new level of competition at Waldorf University. He has handled that transition with ease.
It’s because COVID-19 is always lurking in the background, threatening to cancel games or wipe out entire seasons.
“It’s been scary,’’ said Hill, a junior running back from Davenport. “We’ve got to play every game like it’s our last because we don’t know if the season is going to end or not because of COVID.’’
Waldorf, an NAIA school in Forest City, Iowa, has managed to get in six games and win four of them, putting the Warriors in solid position for a second-place finish in the North Star Athletic Association.
A big reason for that has been Hill, who has stepped straight into the Waldorf lineup and produced in a big way.
Through six games, he has rushed for 525 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Although he shares playing time with fellow junior J.J. Harrell, Hill also is the team’s leading receiver with 17 catches.
Hill did some amazing things as a senior at Davenport Central in 2017. In a September game against Davenport North, he rushed for 406 yards and five touchdowns in the first half, and he finished that season with 1,438 yards and 22 TDs.
He then played well enough in two years at Iowa Central Community College to attract interest from four-year schools. He had offers from NCAA Division II schools such as Wayne State and Upper Iowa and even talked to Northern Iowa, but ultimately decided to attend Waldorf.
He hasn’t regretted that choice.
“It’s a lot more family-based,’’ he said. “We’re more of a family. Everybody is cool here. They’ve brought me in and treated me well.’’
The Waldorf coaching staff is happy with the way it has worked out, too.
“Jatoviay is a joy to be around daily,’’ Waldorf head coach Will Finley said. “He embodies the hard-hat mentality both on the field and off the field. His work ethic and drive to get better daily is contagious.’’
Offensive coordinator Brady Rohach also pointed to Hill’s effort level as being something special.
“He works incredibly hard, both on and off the field, and because of that it is no surprise he is having so much success on Saturdays,’’ Rohach said. “He has been a breakout player for us this year and we are incredibly happy to have him in our program.’’
Hill seemingly has gotten better as the season has progressed, rushing for 90 yards and two scores on Oct. 3 against Dakota State and 165 yards in an Oct. 10 conquest of Mayville State.
He added 91 yards — 67 rushing, 24 receiving — in a 25-21 loss to Valley City State on Saturday. Both of the Warriors' defeats have come to Valley City, by a 17-16 score earlier in the season and on a touchdown pass with 12 seconds remaining Saturday.
Although he has the same shifty, darting running style he displayed in high school, Hill said he is a much better player now. He has added about 10 pounds to his 5-foot-8 frame and now is pushing 190, and he is a better receiver, better blocker, better everything.
“I’m way more football smart than I was in high school,’’ he said.
“In high school, I didn’t know anything about the defense. I didn’t look at the defense to see what kind of front they were in or how the play was going to work. In high school, I couldn’t do that. I just ran the ball. In college, you have to actually know football.’’
He is majoring in physical education but is planning to switch to sports management with an eye toward getting into coaching someday.
For now, he is just hoping the Warriors can close out their nine-game schedule in style. They play at Dickinson State next Saturday, then face two more rematches against teams they've already beaten — at Presentation on Oct. 31 and at home against Dakota State on Nov. 7.
