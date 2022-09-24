An average day for Iowa, Rutgers punters

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Compared to the rest of the season, Saturday proved to be a pretty typical day at the office for punters Tory Taylor of Iowa and Adam Korsak of Rutgers.

Both left opposing offenses with field position predicaments and finished with what could be characterized as average performances for the Hawkeye junior and the Scarlet Knights’ preseason All-American senior.

Taylor punted just five times in Iowa’s 27-10 victory and approached his Big Ten-leading average of 48.3 yards only on his final two attempts of the game.

He averaged 42.6 yards in his season-low number of attempts, finishing his work with punts of 48 and 51 yards while placing four inside the 20-yard line.

Korsak extended his string of punts without a touchback to 140 during his four attempts Saturday, dropping two of his four punts inside the 20.

Like Taylor an Australian-born punter, Korsak averaged 42 yards — just under his season average of 42.1 yards — with a long of 46.

An annual occurrence: With a pick-six in the first quarter, Cooper DeJean continued what has become a yearly tradition for the Hawkeyes.

With his 45-yard return of an interception thrown by Evan Simon, the Iowa defense has had a least one pick returned for a touchdown in each of the last 15 seasons and in 20 of the last 22.

DeJean’s interception was his third in as many games for Iowa, which has picked off five passes this season.

He also lined up on punt returns for Iowa for the first time.

"We weren't sure if (Arland Bruce) could go, so we took that off of his list for the week and put Cooper back there," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said during a Learfield Sports interview. "He's been doing a good job."

Scoop and score: Kaevon Merriweather’s 30-yard scoop and score on a second-quarter fumble gave Iowa its first touchdown on a fumble return in more than a year.

Merriweather’s score on a fumble forced by a hit from Sebastian Castro was the first touchdown of the senior safety’s career.

He later collected the second interception of his career — his first came last season at Maryland — when he picked off a pass in the third quarter and returned it 33 yards.

Before Saturday, Jack Campbell recorded the most recent Hawkeye touchdown on a fumble return, scoring on a six-yard return in a 2021 game at Iowa State.

Jacobs returns, exits: Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs returned to action for the Hawkeyes on Saturday but his stay was brief.

Jacobs exited with an injury in the second quarter and Ferentz told reporters following the game the initial prognosis was "not good."

The starter at Iowa’s leo position was seeing his first action after missing the past two games with a soft tissue injury suffered during the Hawkeyes’ season-opening win over South Dakota State. As was the case in his earlier absence, senior Logan Klemp replaced Jacobs when Iowa used a three-linebacker alignment.

Defensive tackle Noah Shannon returned to the field as well after playing only a handful of snaps during the Hawkeyes’ game against Nevada because of what Ferentz said has been a lingering issue.

"Like a lot of teams, you have guys that are out and you have other guys that are nursing injuries and just try to play through it," Ferentz said.

Roberts, Johnson out: Cornerback Terry Roberts was a late scratch from the Iowa lineup Saturday and Keagan Johnson did not make the trip to New Jersey with the Hawkeyes.

Roberts went through warm-ups but was in sweats on the sideline once the game began.

The sophomore receiver who missed the Hawkeyes’ first two games because of a hamstring injury exited last week’s win over Nevada after catching a pair of passes for 11 yards.

Defensive lineman Yahya Black also remained out, missing his third straight game because of a broken bone in a foot.

Missing starter: Rutgers played Saturday without first-year starting safety Desmond Igbinosun.

The sophomore who entered the game as the Scarlet Knights’ third-leading tackler was sidelined by what described as a lower body injury.

Road test: Iowa opened Big Ten play on the road for the 17th time in Kirk Ferentz’s 24 seasons as the Hawkeyes’ head coach on Saturday.

Iowa improved to an 8-9 record in those conference-opening road games with Saturday’s win and has now won five of its last six games in that situation.

Lengthy streak: Rutgers extended its Big Ten losing streak at home to 20 games with Saturday’s loss, the longest streak in conference history.

The Scarlet Knights haven’t won a Big Ten home game since beating Maryland 31-24 on Nov. 4, 2017. Rutgers passed the previous record of 17 straight conference losses at home set by Northwestern between 1978-82 last season.

Big Noon kickoff to Iowa City: In addition to next Saturday’s 11 a.m. game between Iowa and Michigan being FOX’s Big Noon game for the week, the network announced Saturday it will originate its Big Noon Kickoff Show from Iowa City as well.

The show hosted by Rob Stone and featuring commentary from analysts Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush and Brady Quinn airs on FOX beginning at 9 a.m. and previews the day’s action in college football.

Full house: Saturday’s game was played in front of a sellout crowd of 52,454 at SHI Stadium, attracted by the opportunity to attend the first night game with fans in the stands since 2017 and a "Scarlet Out."