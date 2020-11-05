Andrews taking 'holistic' approach at ISU

“When coach Andrews got here, his program of ligament stretches and stuff, I was able to strengthen up my ankle, and that was huge,” Purdy said. “He did that really fast. It took a couple weeks but it was faster than we expected. For me, personally, I feel great, I feel fast and feel flexible now.

“Having him and his staff here has been a great improvement and a blessing. It’s the best I’ve ever felt in my playing career.”

Purdy is averaging 3.2 yards per carry this season and when taking sacks out of the equation, his yards per carry jumps up to 5.8.

For Hall, it’s all about recovery. Running backs get hit a lot, and last week Hall detailed his recovery process. It’s helped him be consistent and peak on Saturdays like Andrews wants, with Hall rushing for over 100 yards every game.

“It’s not just about the verbiages and lifting weights and getting as strong as you can,” Campbell said. “The verbiages are about the holistic model — what you put into your body is what you’re going to get out of it on Saturday. How do you recover? All those things have changed for the better. They really allow young people to become the best versions of themselves they can be. I think we have made a huge jump forward over the last nine months of in terms of growing to where I want them to be.