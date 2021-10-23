Another late collapse leads to second OT loss of season for Augie football team

For the second time this season, the Augustana College football team lost a game on the final play of the contest.
On fourth and goal in the first overtime on Saturday, Carroll University quarterback Michael Johnson found wide receiver Austin Eichstaedt on a slant pattern from the left side of the field for their third touchdown hookup of the day that gave the Pioneers a 29-26 victory at Lindberg Stadium.
The Vikings had taken a 26-23 lead on the first possession of overtime when Sidney Maroon kicked a 29-yard field goal.
In all reality, though, the game should never have gotten to overtime as the Viking committed five careless turnovers — two of which led to Carroll’s final 10 points in regulation.
“We've got to learn how to win, find a way to win,” said an exasperated Augie coach Steve Bell after his club dropped to 2-5, 1-4 in CCIW action. “We've got to learn how to win in those scenarios. That's the second time we've been in it and that's the second time the same thing has happened when they've scored on the last play to win it.
“There’s no way that we should have ever been in that scenario.”
Earlier this season, the Vikings lost a 27-21 home overtime decision to Millikin.
In the latest heartbreaking defeat, it appeared as if the worn down but relentless Augie defense had done enough to at least force a second overtime. Nursing that 26-23 lead, the Vikings gave up a huge chunk run on first down, but then held the Pioneers to five yards on three straight running plays.
That brought the beleaguered Carroll kicking unit onto the field to set up for a Jacob Laurent 21-yard field goal despite two regulation misses from 23 and 21.
Augie used a timeout to make sure the defense was prepared for all options on the snap.
Then Carroll coach Mike Budziszewski sent his offense back on the field with trips to the left side and all three receivers running inside slant patterns for Johnson.
“I looked at the guys on the sidelines and they were all telling me to go for it,” Budziszewski said. “The guys had faith in each other and faith in our players that we could get the job done.”
Bell was expecting some trickery from the 4-3, 3-3 Pioneers.
“I did not think they would kick a field goal there,” Bell said. “I was the other way — surprised that they actually went out there to kick a field goal. I thought they would go for it on the road and try to end it quick. They re-thought it, obviously, and went for it. They made their coach right on that one.”
It was a stunning end to a game that the Vikings did more than enough to win before handing it away with miscues, four of those in the second half.
The cumulative effect of the defense being on the field finally caught up to that exhausted group in the fourth quarter.
A nice punt return into Carroll territory from Bobby Inserra ended with an uncharacteristic fumble from the sure-handed receiver who caught 10 passes for 180 yards that included a 73-yard TD strike.
The Pioneers drove 53 yards in seven plays with the second Johnson-to-Eichstaedt scoring strike and PAT tying the game at 20 with 7:18 left in regulation.
On the first play of Augie’s next drive, a Cole Bharjwad pass slipped through Jordan Vesey’s hands and right into Carroll defender A.J. Moorer’s mitts. Twelve plays later, Laurent was back on the field for a 30-yard field goal that gave Carroll its first lead of the game at 23-20 with 2:29 left.
Bhardwaj (24-36-1, 316 yards) and Inserra got the Vikings moving on the ensuing possession with completions of 17 and 10 yards to get into Pioneers territory. A penalty, negative yardage run and incompletion left Augie facing third and 11 at its own 44 when sophomore wide receiver Ian Gorken took a short pass and put on nifty moves for a 29-yard gain.
However, that drive stalled and the Vikings called on Maroon for a game-tying 38-yard field goal with :47 left in regulation.
Augie’s defense did a nice job handling an explosive Carroll aerial game, holding the Pioneers to 241 yards passing — just under their 277 per game average. The Viking secondary had 15 pass breakups — five each from junior Frank Giamarusti and freshman Johnny Breeden.