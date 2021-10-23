Another late collapse leads to second OT loss of season for Augie football team

That brought the beleaguered Carroll kicking unit onto the field to set up for a Jacob Laurent 21-yard field goal despite two regulation misses from 23 and 21.

Augie used a timeout to make sure the defense was prepared for all options on the snap.

Then Carroll coach Mike Budziszewski sent his offense back on the field with trips to the left side and all three receivers running inside slant patterns for Johnson.

“I looked at the guys on the sidelines and they were all telling me to go for it,” Budziszewski said. “The guys had faith in each other and faith in our players that we could get the job done.”

Bell was expecting some trickery from the 4-3, 3-3 Pioneers.

“I did not think they would kick a field goal there,” Bell said. “I was the other way — surprised that they actually went out there to kick a field goal. I thought they would go for it on the road and try to end it quick. They re-thought it, obviously, and went for it. They made their coach right on that one.”

It was a stunning end to a game that the Vikings did more than enough to win before handing it away with miscues, four of those in the second half.