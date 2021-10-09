Another tough day on road for Augie football team

“They're big, they're strong, they're fast and they're old,” said Bell of the Thunder, who won the 14th straight contest in the series. “That's a tough combination to beat.”

Especially so when the Augie offense could only muster 145 yards in 63 snaps. A number of factors contributed to those numbers. Starting quarterback Jason Grimes, already filling in for the injured Thomas Hall, had to leave the game late in the first quarter when he was injured on a sack/roughing penalty.

Bell reported that Grimes suffered a foot or ankle injury, but was not sure of the severity.

Fellow sophomore Cole Bhardwaj, who was also expected to share snaps in the game, relieved and hit on some nice passes, finishing 16-of-28 for 114 yards while under duress.

“I thought he did an admirable job,” said Bell of Bhardwaj. “I thought they both did.”

Still, the offense couldn't get anything going as the Vikings had just 15 rushing yards in 29 attempts. Five sacks took away from those numbers.

“Credit them, that's the best defense in the league if not the best in the nation,” said Bell, whose club had 52 yards in 30 first-half snaps. “We will not see a front seven better than that. … It felt like we were trying to run through a brick wall.”