Another tough day on road for Augie football team

Things needed to align perfectly for the Augustana College football team on Saturday against fifth-ranked Wheaton.
That did not happen at McCully Field as the Thunder won the CCIW contest 45-0.
A perfect example of how things went the Thunder's way came in the second quarter. Wheaton running back Sam Singleton broke through the Vikings defense and was headed in for the score until defensive back Nick Harper caught him and forced a fumble. The ball rolled into the end zone and took a wild hop that stopped it from going out the back of the end zone for a touchback.
Instead, Thunder wide receiver Adam Terrini fell on the loose ball for a touchdown that gave the hosts a 21-0 lead.
“You just look back at that and say 'you gotta be kidding me,'” said Augie coach Steve Bell after his club dropped to 2-3, 1-3 CCIW. “At that point, I think a little frustration kind of hit.”
It was that kind of day for the Vikings, who hung with the Thunder (4-1, 3-1 CCIW) through the first quarter.
Wheaton didn't get on the board until Giovanni Weeks scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns with 1:04 left in the first quarter.
The Thunder went up 14-0 when Spencer Peterson caught a 13-yard pass from Luke Anthony at the 8:07 mark, and then the fumble recovery came with 5:49 left in the half.
“They're big, they're strong, they're fast and they're old,” said Bell of the Thunder, who won the 14th straight contest in the series. “That's a tough combination to beat.”
Especially so when the Augie offense could only muster 145 yards in 63 snaps. A number of factors contributed to those numbers. Starting quarterback Jason Grimes, already filling in for the injured Thomas Hall, had to leave the game late in the first quarter when he was injured on a sack/roughing penalty.
Bell reported that Grimes suffered a foot or ankle injury, but was not sure of the severity.
Fellow sophomore Cole Bhardwaj, who was also expected to share snaps in the game, relieved and hit on some nice passes, finishing 16-of-28 for 114 yards while under duress.
“I thought he did an admirable job,” said Bell of Bhardwaj. “I thought they both did.”
Still, the offense couldn't get anything going as the Vikings had just 15 rushing yards in 29 attempts. Five sacks took away from those numbers.
“Credit them, that's the best defense in the league if not the best in the nation,” said Bell, whose club had 52 yards in 30 first-half snaps. “We will not see a front seven better than that. … It felt like we were trying to run through a brick wall.”
While hanging tough early with a bend-but-don't-break defense, Augie ended up yielding 498 yards on 68 snaps. The Vikings forced two turnovers with Frank Giamarusti — who was later injured — intercepting a pass and the defense recovering an early fumble that was forced by linebacker Brody Blackford.
Another turning point came late in the second quarter. With the help of a 15-yard penalty, Augie moved to the Wheaton 18-yard line. However, a fourth-and-3 pass attempt missed as the Vikings turned over the ball on downs on what proved to be Augie's deepest penetration of the game.
Things went downhill quickly in the third. Augie lost three yards on its first possession of the half and had the punt blocked. Wheaton needed just two plays to cover 23 yards with Weeks again hitting paydirt to start a 21-point frame for the hosts that blew open the game.