As growth continues, Petras hits his targets

IOWA CITY – There are a lot of things Spencer Petras expects to improve on when he lines up under center for the Iowa football team.
The junior quarterback of the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes would like to improve his completion percentage of 58.3 percent, 10th best among Big Ten quarterbacks.
He would like to see Iowa’s offense become more productive, improving on its average of 298 yards per game that ranks 13th in the Big Ten.
He also wants the Hawkeyes to continue to make steady progress from one week to the next, building on last week’s season-high 418 yards in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. home game against Colorado State.
There are also things Petras does not plan to change.
His plan is to continue to deliver consistent connections in the passing game as Iowa works to add to an ongoing nine-game win streak that ranks as the fourth longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Petras has done his part.
He has not thrown an interception in Iowa’s last five-and-a-half games.
The last opposing player to wrap his arms around a Petras pass was Decaprio Bootle of Nebraska, who picked one off during the opening minutes of the second quarter of the Hawkeyes’ 26-20 win over the Cornhuskers on Nov. 27 last season.
In the games since, Petras has thrown 154 passes without an interception, the longest streak of any Hawkeye quarterback in the 23 seasons Kirk Ferentz has been Iowa’s coach.
“Take care of the football. That’s probably the number one job,’’ Petras said, pointing out that Iowa has won 98 percent of the games it has played turnover-free football during Ferentz’s tenure.
“If we don’t turn the ball over on offense, we win the game at Iowa,’’ he said. “Not turning the ball over is huge.’’
Ferentz wouldn’t argue that point, saying Petras has generally made good decisions since moving into the starting role at the start of the 2020 season.
In last weekend’s 30-7 victory over Kent State, Petras completed 25-of-36 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown.
He targeted 11 teammates with passes in the game and connected at least once with nine of them as Iowa spread the ball around.
“There were a couple of throws – and I’m sure Spencer would tell you the same thing – you’ve got to make that throw,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s the next step, but that will come.’’
Petras is anxious for that that time to arrive, but concerns himself with a narrow focus to keep it all in perspective.
“If it’s Tuesday, my thoughts are on what I can do to make it the best Tuesday it can be,’’ Petras said. “That’s all you can do in any given day. Then, we all go to class, get a good night’s rest and come back on Wednesday and make it the best Wednesday it can be. If we stack those days up, things will work out.’’
Ferentz said Iowa felt good about the potential it saw in Petras going back to when he was being recruited out of Marin Catholic High School in northern California.
“We felt really good about him, just the kind of person he is,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s really a top-notch guy. He really likes football. It’s in his blood and is important to him. He’s really conscientious, great work ethic.’’
Petras turned that into growth throughout his first season as the Hawkeyes’ starter, into the offseason and now as his second year of taking snaps from all-American center Tyler Linderbaum progresses.
So far this season, Petras has completed 49-of-84 passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns, a 58.3-percent completion rate that has grown each week following his 11-of-21 effort in Iowa’s season-opening win over Indiana.
Working with a young group of receivers and a line opened the season with first-year starters at three positions, day-to-day progress has been the objective.
“When we walk off the field, we want to feel like we’ve done something better today than we did yesterday,’’ Petras said. “Just to get better from one day to the next, that’s what we’re trying to do.’’
Ferentz credited the offense with accomplishing that, said the group had its best practice of the year on Tuesday morning.
“We just seemed a little more cohesive out there and did a little better with our execution,’’ Ferentz said. “It takes time. It’s frustrating at times and you want things to go faster and all that. We’re definitely not there yet, but at least I think we’re moving in the right direction.’’
Petras counts on that
“Everybody is putting everything they have into it, every day and that’s the big thing,’’ Petras said. “Nobody here is thinking much about being 3-0. That’s a waste of energy. It’s get better today. Get better tomorrow. Then, do that all over again.’’