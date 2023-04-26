IOWA CITY – When it comes to the NFL draft, the Iowa edge is that future employers know what they’re getting with the Hawkeyes they select.

“I’ve had so many NFL teams tell me that they know what they are getting when they pick a guy from Iowa,’’ tight end Sam LaPorta said. “They know how coach (Kirk) Ferentz and the staff here work and prepare guys for the next level. I feel like that’s a real advantage.’’

Linebacker Jack Campbell has heard the same thing as he has worked through the pre-draft process.

The Butkus Award winner from Cedar Falls, Iowa, believes Iowa’s history of producing successful NFL talent is rooted in how the Hawkeyes train and how Ferentz has built the program over the past 25 years.

“If I’m talking with a coach or a general manager, they all speak highly of coach Ferentz and how the program develops players who are ready for the next level,’’ Campbell said.

LaPorta and Campbell are among a handful of Hawkeyes who are expected to be among the NFL’s 2023 draft class.

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness is projected to be the first Iowa player taken in the three-day, seven-round draft being held this year at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.

Defensive backs Riley Moss and Kaevon Merriweather are considered probable draft picks while linebacker Seth Benson, fullback Monte Pottebaum and defensive end John Waggoner are among Hawkeye late-round hopefuls.

Van Ness will most likely be taken in the first round, a first for an Iowa defensive lineman since Adrian Clayborn was chosen in the opening round in 2011.

The draft’s first round is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Thursday, with second and third rounds set for a session starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and the final four rounds scheduled to begin Saturday at 11 a.m.

While Campbell has an outside chance of being a late first-round selection, he and LaPorta will most likely be among players taken in the second or third rounds on Friday.

Campbell attracts attention not only with his skill and football IQ on the field but for his character and intelligence.

Topping 100 tackles for a second straight season last fall, the Hawkeyes’ first-ever Butkus Award winner was a consensus first-team all-American who also won the William C. Campbell Trophy as the top scholar-athlete in all divisions of college football.

The fourth Hawkeye to earn Big Ten defensive player of the year honors isn’t overly concerned with where he lands in this year’s draft.

The 6-foot-5, 246-pound linebacker simply wants an opportunity.

“If I go with the first overall pick, the 100th pick or if I’m Mr. Irrelevant, or if I’m undrafted, I’m going to take the same approach,’’ Campbell said. “I’m going to step in the building ready to go, ready to learn, ready to build relationships with my new teammates and get a winning culture where I go.’’

Campbell, positioned to be the first Iowa linebacker drafted since Nick Niemann was taken in the sixth round in 2021, said his experience at Iowa has prepared him well for wherever he ends up after this weekend, crediting Ferentz with the way his own game has developed.

“He’s always held the standard to the highest,’’ Campbell said. “We’re going to go out there every season and have a really, really solid season and he’s going to develop guys. He’s got that developmental mindset rather than the talent acquisition model. We’re a developmental model.’’

LaPorta, named the Big Ten tight end of the year after leading the Hawkeyes in receptions and receiving yards last season, considers himself a product of that as well.

“Iowa took a chance on me and I wouldn’t be anywhere close to the position I’m in today if I hadn’t decided to come to Iowa,’’ LaPorta said. “When I look at how far I’ve come, it’s a little overwhelming.’’

The Highland, Ill., native, caught 58 passes for 657 yards and one touchdown last season and is in line to become the first Iowa tight end to be drafted since T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant were both chosen in the first round of the 2019 draft.

Moss and Merriweather look to add to a long list of Hawkeye defensive backs to be taken in the draft.

In Ferentz’s 24 seasons, 17 Iowa defensive backs have been selected by NFL teams including Dane Belton a year ago.

Moss is projected as a fourth-round selection while Merriweather filled a slot in the fifth round of several mock drafts.

“The reputation that (defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil) Parker has is big,’’ Merriweather said. “They know that Iowa guys are ready. I had one team tell me they know when they take an Iowa guy they’re getting a player who is a year ahead of other players, that they arrive ready for the next level. That’s big respect.’’

Moss and Merriweather each finished with 47 tackles last season.

Moss intercepted one pass, broke up a team-leading 11 passes and forced two fumbles. Merriweather had three interceptions and broke up three more in addition to forcing and recovering one fumble.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot,’’ Merriweather said. “I’m have a chance to learn from great coaches, I’m doing everything the NFL people have wanted me to do. I’m just looking forward to seeing where it all will lead.’’