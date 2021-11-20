As passing game struggles, Hawkeye backs hold on

IOWA CITY — Finding room to run proved to be a difference maker Saturday for Iowa in its 33-23 win over Illinois.
Led by a 132-yard game from Tyler Goodson, the Hawkeyes continued to show growth on the offensive line as they put together their third-most productive game of the season on the ground.
Iowa ran for 172 yards and needed it to overcome a sluggish performance in the passing game.
Alex Padilla completed just 6-of-17 passes for 83 yards in his second start for the Hawkeyes in place of Spencer Petras, slowed by multiple drops.
"I know our guys are working hard and they make plays when we give them opportunities," Padilla said. "So, we have to keep giving them the opportunity. Also, I can probably get closer with my throws. They’re not going to drop it if I can do a better job."
Coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t see an easy explanation for the number of drops.
"It really gets down to concentration and fundamentals," Ferentz said. "I’m not sure why so many today. It’s just concentration and hopefully we can get that corrected."
Petras did throw the ball as he warmed up Saturday, something he was unable to do a week earlier prior to a game against Minnesota.
A little chippy: Things got a little vocal and on a couple of occasions physical between Iowa and Illinois at times.
The Fighting Illini were flagged for a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties following a punt return and then for roughing the passer on the next play early in the fourth quarter of a 20-16 game.
"They definitely tried to get us out of character," Goodson said. "They’re a good defense, a good team, and there were some words traded near the end of the game. That’s guys just having a passion for the game they play."
Iowa receiver Charlie Jones, a Deerfield, Ill., native, said the number of Illinois natives on both teams added a little something to talk.
"We know some of their guys. They know us. It was talk," Jones said.
Complementary football: Iowa took its objective of playing complementary football to the extreme Saturday.
Every phase of the game contributed to Iowa’s three touchdowns.
Jones scored Iowa’s first points while on special teams, returning a kickoff 100 yards; Arland Bruce scored the offense’s only touchdown on a 2-yard run in the second quarter; and Jack Campbell added one for the defense with a 32-yard interception return.
It marked the first time all three phases scored touchdowns for the Hawkeyes in a single game since the 2019 Holiday Bowl.
One for the books: Jones’ 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the opening quarter was the school's first from that distance since C.J. Jones returned a kick 100 yards against Southern California in the Orange Bowl following the 2002 season.
"That was electric. That was the only way to describe it," Padilla said.
The Hawkeyes’ most recent kick return for a score before Saturday also came against USC, a 98-yard run back by Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the 2019 Holiday Bowl.
Iowa has had only two other 100-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns. Joe Williams ran one back that far in a 1961 game against Notre Dame and George Rice had a 100-yard kickoff return in a 1951 game versus Purdue.
Jones’ previous longest kick return of the season went for 44 yards at Wisconsin, but Iowa’s previous best this season was a 67-yard return by Ivory Kelly-Martin against Purdue.
Shuffled secondary: Injuries kept a pair of starting defensive backs off the field Saturday for Iowa.
Senior free safety Jack Koerner was in uniform, but did not warm up and play, while senior cornerback Matt Hankins was in sweats.
In the remade starting secondary, Riley Moss and Jermari Harris opened at the cornerback positions while Dane Belton and Kaevon Merriweather were Iowa’s starting safeties.
Ferentz said Koerner has a chance to return next week at Nebraska, while Hankins will likely be out for an extended period of time.
The Hawkeyes also played Saturday without cornerback Terry Roberts and offensive tackle Mason Richman.
Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin saw his first action since suffering a foot injury during an Oct. 30 game at Wisconsin on special teams, returning the opening kickoff in the third quarter 14 yards.
A leg up: Kickers Caleb Shudak of Iowa and James McCourt of Illinois combined to hit seven field goals including a pair from beyond 50 yards.
Shudak went 4-for-5 during the game, matching a career long from 51 yards in the second quarter.
McCourt connected on all three of his attempts, including a 53-yarder that extended his program record of eight field goals from 50 yards or more and matched the longest field goal ever on the road for an Illini kicker. Dave Finzer set that record in a 1977 game at Purdue.
Honoring seniors: Iowa celebrated one of its smaller senior classes in recent years prior to their final game at Kinnick Stadium.
The 16 Hawkeyes players recognized included Max Cooper, Luke Empen, Ryan Gersonde, Matt Hankins, Charlie Jones, Ivory Kelly-Martin, Jack Koerner, Tommy Kujawa, Henry Marchese, Riley Moss, Kyler Scott, Bryce Schulte, Caleb Shudak, Austin Spiewak, Zach VanValkenburg and Xavior Williams.
Family ties: For one family, Iowa’s Senior Day ceremony was a family affair. As Hawkeye senior defensive back Henry Marchese ran onto the field to be greeted by his parents he was also met by his twin brother, Illinois tight end Michael Marchese.
The brothers enjoyed a couple of words together and posed for a senior day photo before Michael Marchese rejoined his Fighting Illini teammates.
Recognizing Doxsie: Quad-City Times sports reporter Don Doxsie was recognized in the Kinnick Stadium press box prior to the start of the game.
Doxsie, whose career of nearly 50 years includes covering both Iowa and Illinois, announced on social media Friday that he plans to retire on Dec. 10.