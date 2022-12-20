As Proctor flips, Texas back commits to Hawkeyes

As five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor flipped his commitment from Iowa to Alabama on Tuesday, a versatile Texas running back who was once committed Purdue joined the Iowa football recruiting class.

Terrell Washington Jr. became one of 21 players in a 2023 Hawkeye recruiting class that will sign binding letters of intent beginning Wednesday, announcing his commitment to Iowa on social media.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound back from Wylie, Texas, re-opened his recruitment earlier this month when coach Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers to become the head coach at Louisville.

He announced his decision shortly before Proctor, a 6-foot-8, 340-pound offensive tackle from Southeast Polk High School, announced he had committed to Alabama and was backing out of the commitment he made to Iowa on June 30.

Proctor, the top-ranked prospect in the Hawkeyes' recruiting class, took an official visit to Alabama before making his commitment to Iowa in June. He returned to Tuscaloosa last weekend for an unofficial visit before reversing his initial decision.

Iowa had previously recruited Washington and became involved with him again once he de-committed from Purdue.

The son of former Illinois defensive end Terrell Washington, a starter on the Fighting Illini’s 2001 Big Ten championship team, Washington and his family visited the Iowa campus on Sunday.

Washington, who rushed for over 1,000 yards as a quarterback as a junior at Wylie East High School, demonstrated his abilities as a pass-catching running back this past season.

He carried the ball 66 times for 618 yards and nine touchdowns and also caught 46 passes for 667 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season.

Graduating from high school this month, Washington is expected to enroll at Iowa in January.

Ranked as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale by both Rivals.com and 247Sports, Washington attracted 19 scholarship offers during the recruiting process.

Duke, Houston, Utah and Vanderbilt joined Iowa and Purdue among offers from programs in power-five conferences.

Washington is one of two running backs who have committed to the Hawkeyes during the current recruiting cycle.

Kamari Moulton of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is also expected to sign with Iowa during the early-signing period, which begins Wednesday and runs through Friday.