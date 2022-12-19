As Proctor wavers, Hawkeyes add Princeton DB

As Iowa’s top-rated commitment in its 2023 football recruiting class contemplates a late flip to Alabama, the Hawkeyes continue to build a class that will sign letters of intent on Wednesday.

Iowa picked up a verbal commitment Monday from Teegan Davis, a versatile athlete from Princeton High School in Illinois who was recruited by the Hawkeyes as a defensive back.

His commitment comes as five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk contemplates flipping a commitment he made to Iowa on June 30.

Proctor made a weekend visit to Alabama after being visited in his suburban Des Moines home last week by coaches from Oregon.

The 6-foot-8, 335-pound Proctor previously took an official visit to Alabama prior to committing to the Hawkeyes.

Davis, who earned Class 3A all-state honors from the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association as both a quarterback and defensive back, became the 21st member of Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class when he announced his verbal commitment on social media following a weekend visit to Iowa City.

“After a great visit yesterday I am happy to announce that I have been offered a scholarship to play football at Iowa. I have been dreaming of playing there since I was a little kid,’’ Davis wrote in announcing that he was “100 committed’’ to the Hawkeyes.

“I would like to thank coach (Kirk) Ferentz, coach (Phil) Parker and coach (Seth) Wallace and the rest of the Iowa staff for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime.’’

Davis went on to thank his family, coaches, teammates and the Princeton community for helping him “reach the path I am on today.’’

A one-time Eastern Illinois commitment who announced last week he was re-opening his recruitment, Davis earned unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference East Division honors after leading the Tigers to an 11-1 record this fall.

While playing in the defensive backfield for Princeton, the 6-2, 180-pound Davis recorded 52 tackles and intercepted eight passes.

On offense, he threw for 1,638 yards, rushed for 766 and combined for 36 touchdowns for a Tigers team which reached the Illinois 3A state quarterfinals before losing a 27-20 overtime game to eventual state champion Elmhurst IC Catholic.

The fourth defensive back to commit to Iowa in the current recruiting cycle, Davis is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale.

Davis is a multi-sport standout at Princeton, where he leads the basketball team with a scoring average of 15.9 points per game and is the defending Illinois Class 2A state high jump champion with a jump of 6 feet, 6.25 inches in the 2022 state finals.