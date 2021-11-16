 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
As seniors celebrate, Linderbaum mulls future
0 Comments
topical alert
IOWA FOOTBALL

As seniors celebrate, Linderbaum mulls future

  • 0
Indiana Iowa Football

As Iowa seniors prepare for the final home game of their college football careers, Hawkeye junior all-American center Tyler Linderbaum said Tuesday he will wait until the season ends to decide whether to return for his final year of eligibility.

 AP

IOWA CITY – Tyler Linderbaum won’t crash the Iowa football team’s Senior Day party on Saturday.

The all-American center may or may not be playing his final game at Kinnick Stadium when the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes host Illinois but one thing is certain.

As he has done the past three years, Linderbaum plans to stand on the sideline and watch Iowa’s senior class receive a traditional sendoff.

“It’s an important day,’’ Linderbaum said. “These guys have put in so much time, so much energy. They’ve invested so much. Hopefully, we can go out and get a win for them.’’

Linderbaum had a simple explanation for why he won’t join 16 teammates who will be honored prior to the start of Iowa’s 1 p.m. home finale.

“I can’t. I’m a junior,’’ Linderbaum said.

He also remain uncertain what his own future holds.

Mentioned as a potential top-10 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft if he chooses to forego his final year of collegiate eligibility, Linderbaum does not plan to rush any decisions about his football future.

He was eligible to declare himself eligible for the draft a year ago, but opted to return.

Linderbaum will wrestle again with the same questions about whether the timing is right, but not yet.

“It is what it is right now, obviously,’’ Linderbaum said. “I’ll worry about that at the end of the year after the season over.’’

The fourth-year junior and three-year starter does plan to weigh things through at that point and until then, his energies remain centered on helping the Hawkeyes add to their 8-2 record and see where that may lead.

“I’m still working every, doing everything I can to help us get a ninth win and then after that, we’ll go after that 10th win,’’ Linderbaum said.

While Linderbaum won’t be a participant in the senior celebration at Kinnick, several Hawkeye seniors who will may not be playing their final college game for the Hawkeyes.

Cornerback Riley Moss and receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones said Tuesday they will go through the ceremonies Saturday but are contemplating a return next season.

The extra year of eligibility granted to all players because of the COVID-19 pandemic gives them that opportunity.

“I came into the season open minded about it and I’m staying open minded about it until the end of the season,’’ Moss said. “… I’m excited for Senior Day and I’m mentally prepared for it to be my last time, but if it isn’t, it isn’t and I’ll get another shot.’’

A four-year starter in the Hawkeye secondary, Moss will attempt to figure out just how NFL teams view him once the season concludes.

Jones, a transfer from Buffalo and proven return specialist for Iowa who is just now getting a chance to show what he can do as a receiver, expects to do the same.

“I haven’t made any sort of decision yet, haven’t really thought much about it,’’ Jones said. “I’m just getting ready for another game, and then I’ll get ready for another one after that. There will be time later to figure it all out.’’

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz did reach out and speak with Iowa’s seniors during the Hawkeyes’ bye week in October, just trying to get a read on what they were thinking.

“We’ll talk more specifically once the season is over,’’ Ferentz said. “There’s all kinds of time in December to start thinking a little vividly about that then.’’

IOWA ITEMS

Petras competes: Injured quarterback Spencer Petras has returned to the practice field this week, taking all the reps with the second team while Alex Padilla takes first-team reps for a second straight week.

“We’re just trying to get Spencer back in the groove a little bit. He’s there mentally obviously and just working through some missed time,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s missed some throws he probably would make. We’ll see where it goes. We’re real comfortable with both guys.’’

Ferentz said no conversations have taken place at this point about who will start Saturday’s game versus Illinois.

“Key thing is he wasn’t sore today,’’ Ferentz said. “He hasn’t been tackled yet. That’s another wild card, but he looks good and hopefully we’re gaining ground. I think we are.’’

The Swiss Army knife: Aware that Iowa receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. had compared himself to a Swiss Army knife that wasn’t being fully utilized in a since-deleted social media post on Sunday, Ferentz gets the suggestion.

“I think that’s a young guy who wants to help the football team. I think that’s his way of expressing it and it’s a common way people express things these days, I’ve been told,’’ Ferentz said. “I’m not sure I understand that part of it, but you know, I’m not that interested in understanding it either.’’

Still out: Ferentz indicated Terry Roberts and Ivory Kelly-Martin won't play on offense or defense but might be available for some limited special teams work against Illinois as they move closer to returning from injuries.

Starting offensive lineman Mason Richman is also "making progress," but will not play against the Fighting Illini. Ferentz said he may have a chance to return to competition next week at Nebraska.

Tickets remain: Iowa’s last three home games were sold out, but that’s not the case at this point for Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against Illinois.

Around 5,000 tickets remain for the Hawkeyes’ 2021 home finale.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News