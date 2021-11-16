As seniors celebrate, Linderbaum mulls future

IOWA CITY – Tyler Linderbaum won’t crash the Iowa football team’s Senior Day party on Saturday.
The all-American center may or may not be playing his final game at Kinnick Stadium when the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes host Illinois but one thing is certain.
As he has done the past three years, Linderbaum plans to stand on the sideline and watch Iowa’s senior class receive a traditional sendoff.
“It’s an important day,’’ Linderbaum said. “These guys have put in so much time, so much energy. They’ve invested so much. Hopefully, we can go out and get a win for them.’’
Linderbaum had a simple explanation for why he won’t join 16 teammates who will be honored prior to the start of Iowa’s 1 p.m. home finale.
“I can’t. I’m a junior,’’ Linderbaum said.
He also remain uncertain what his own future holds.
Mentioned as a potential top-10 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft if he chooses to forego his final year of collegiate eligibility, Linderbaum does not plan to rush any decisions about his football future.
He was eligible to declare himself eligible for the draft a year ago, but opted to return.
Linderbaum will wrestle again with the same questions about whether the timing is right, but not yet.
“It is what it is right now, obviously,’’ Linderbaum said. “I’ll worry about that at the end of the year after the season over.’’
The fourth-year junior and three-year starter does plan to weigh things through at that point and until then, his energies remain centered on helping the Hawkeyes add to their 8-2 record and see where that may lead.
“I’m still working every, doing everything I can to help us get a ninth win and then after that, we’ll go after that 10th win,’’ Linderbaum said.
While Linderbaum won’t be a participant in the senior celebration at Kinnick, several Hawkeye seniors who will may not be playing their final college game for the Hawkeyes.
Cornerback Riley Moss and receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones said Tuesday they will go through the ceremonies Saturday but are contemplating a return next season.
The extra year of eligibility granted to all players because of the COVID-19 pandemic gives them that opportunity.
“I came into the season open minded about it and I’m staying open minded about it until the end of the season,’’ Moss said. “… I’m excited for Senior Day and I’m mentally prepared for it to be my last time, but if it isn’t, it isn’t and I’ll get another shot.’’
A four-year starter in the Hawkeye secondary, Moss will attempt to figure out just how NFL teams view him once the season concludes.
Jones, a transfer from Buffalo and proven return specialist for Iowa who is just now getting a chance to show what he can do as a receiver, expects to do the same.
“I haven’t made any sort of decision yet, haven’t really thought much about it,’’ Jones said. “I’m just getting ready for another game, and then I’ll get ready for another one after that. There will be time later to figure it all out.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz did reach out and speak with Iowa’s seniors during the Hawkeyes’ bye week in October, just trying to get a read on what they were thinking.
“We’ll talk more specifically once the season is over,’’ Ferentz said. “There’s all kinds of time in December to start thinking a little vividly about that then.’’