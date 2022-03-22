As spring practices open, Hawkeyes have questions

Five questions the Iowa football program will look to answer during spring practices which begin Wednesday in Iowa City and culminate in an open public practice on April 23:

1. The QB quandary

Spencer Petras returns after starting under center the past two seasons for the Hawkeyes, but inconsistencies have created opportunities for Alex Padilla and redshirt freshman Joey Labas to compete this spring.

Petras brings experience and Iowa has a 13-6 record in games he has started. The Hawkeyes have averaged 26 points in his starts and his 3,474 career passing yards rank 13th on all Iowa’s all-time passing charts.

Padilla led Iowa to wins in his first two career starts last season as Petras dealt with injuries, but was replaced at halftime following a sluggish start at Nebraska in the regular-season finale.

Labas operated Iowa’s scout team last fall as a true freshman and has impressed coaches and teammates with his work there.

Coach Kirk Ferentz has said competition at the position this spring will be open and the group will be working with a new position coach as offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz assumes that role.

2. Snap decisions

Iowa has some holes to fill on the offensive line, most notably at the center position where three-year starter and consensus all-American Tyler Linderbaum has been an anchor in the Hawkeyes’ front five.

In replacing the Rimington Trophy winner, Iowa coaches will get a spring ball look at Logan Jones.

The Council Bluffs Lewis Central product began his collegiate career in the trenches on the defensive line, the same starting point Linderbaum had in his career.

Jones’ competition there will likely come from another Council Bluffs prep product. Matt Fagan, a senior from Council Bluffs St. Albert, was listed as Linderbaum’s back-up a year ago.

The Hawkeyes’ other holes on the offensive line are at the guard positions where Kyler Schott has completed his collegiate career and Cody Ince has chosen to step away from football after dealing with injuries.

Connor Colby made 11 starts at right guard last season as a true freshman and will factor into the front five again.

Justin Britt returns after making three early-season starts at guard and Iowa returns three players who started at least seven games last season at the offensive tackle spots, Jack Plumb, Mason Richman and Nick DeJong.

All will be looking for improved consistency in a position group which also has some young talent in Tyler Elsbury and Beau Stephens who could figure into the mix.

3. Primary secondary roles

Big Ten defensive back of the year Riley Moss and Jermari Harris return as starting cornerbacks and Kaevon Merriweather is back at a safety spot, leaving no shortage of returning talent on the back end of the Iowa defense.

However, the Hawkeyes do have some holes to fill in the secondary.

Jack Koerner, Dane Belton and Matt Hankins combined for 10 interceptions and 16 pass break ups last season.

Terry Roberts, productive on special teams throughout his career and a one-game starter at cornerback last season before suffering an injury, should factor into a mix that will likely include returning players Sebastian Castro, Quinn Schulte and Cooper DeJean.

True freshman Xavier Nwankpa, a former Southeast Polk prep who arrived on campus in January, could also prove to be a factor in the mix of talent secondary coach and defensive coordinator Phil Parker has to work with this spring.

Iowa is experienced elsewhere on defense, with linebackers Jack Campbell, Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs returning and veterans filling three of the four spots on the defensive line.

The only starter the Hawkeyes have to replace up front is end Zach VanValkenburg.

Joe Evans, Ethan Hurkett and Deontae Craig could be positioned to step into the end position opposite John Waggoner.

4. A step ahead

With Tyler Goodson opting to leave early for the NFL and Ivory Kelly-Martin completing his eligibility, the Hawkeyes’ run game will be reshaped in 2022.

Gavin Williams was the next man in and started for Iowa in its Citrus Bowl loss to Kentucky, but Leshon Williams getting carries in that game as well and both have displayed the potential to be capable backs in the Hawkeye run game.

Both bring something to the table as they compete for the starting assignment.

Gavin Williams, a 6-foot, 211-pound sophomore from West Des Moines Dowling, has shown both power and quickness. He rushed 16 times for 98 yards in the bowl game.

Leshon Williams, a 5-10, 205-pound sophomore from Oak Lawn Richards in suburban Chicago, ran 10 times for 42 yards in the Citrus Bowl.

5. Getting a leg up

Miguel Recinos, Keith Duncan and last season Caleb Shudak have provided Iowa with consistency in the kicking game in recent seasons.

Iowa enters 2022 without a kicker on the roster who has kicked a field goal in a college game.

Aaron Blom, a sophomore from Oskaloosa, and Lucas Amaya, a Wisconsin native who walked on in 2019, have worked behind the Hawkeyes’ veteran kickers in recent seasons.

True freshman Drew Stevens, a South Carolina native who enrolled at Iowa in January, selected the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from a number of power-five programs for a chance to compete for the starting job at Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.