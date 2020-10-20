Attorney: Ex-Hawkeyes don't seek a 'money grab'

An attorney representing eight former Iowa football players who claim they were subjected to intentional racism during their time with the Hawkeyes disputes the notion that his clients are looking for a “money grab.’’

Demario Solomon-Simmons, a Tulsa-based civil rights attorney, made that claim in a statement that followed the University of Iowa rejecting the group’s demands for a $20 million payment and the ouster of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and director of athletics Gary Barta.

Iowa rejected those demands in a letter sent to Solomon-Simmons on Sunday, one day before a deadline the group he represents sought to “amicably resolve’’ matters before potentially taking legal action.

In a statement, Solomon-Simmons said Iowa’s public rejection of the demands included an Oct. 5 letter to the university has “only strengthened the resolve of our clients to continue to stand up for their rights and the rights of their teammates. Our clients appreciate Iowa making it clear to all Black student-athletes, former, present and prospective that under the current leadership at Iowa anti-Black racism is acceptable.’’