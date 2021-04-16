Augie closes spring football season in dominating fashion

Maybe the Augustana College football team should sport new uniforms for every game, if Friday's outing was any indication.

Debuting new road uniforms, Augie found a different gear with its offense and relied on its bend-but-don't-break defense in finishing off the pandemic-altered 2021 spring season with a dominating 51-14 victory over hosting North Park University Friday evening at the Holmgren Athletic Complex.

In what might have been his final game, senior quarterback Alek Jacobs was efficient, throwing four touchdowns in just 14 attempts as he completed 10 passes for 152 yards.

Sophomore Jacob Brooks provided a nice complement as he rumbled for 164 yards and a score on 20 carries.

“It's just a great feeling for everyone involved,” said Jacobs, who said he has still not decided if he is returning for a final fall season. “We've just been working for this for so long, all year, without having a regular season. We just kept practicing and practicing so it was good to see all the hard work everyone has put in pay off.”