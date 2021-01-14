Augie coaches excited for spring football games

And even though the entire team never drilled together — split so half the team worked every other day with many workouts also separated into offense and defense — Bell was pleased with the effort he got from his squad.

“It went really good; we got a lot accomplished,” said Bell of the altered fall workouts that ended with some offense vs. defense that wasn't to the level of a scrimmage.

The introduction to college ball was also different for that freshman class, which didn't get to normally interact and mesh with the returning players. Still, Bell said that was successful as well for “not being a normal college experience.”

“If you went to a man, I think they were all very appreciative that they were able to get out there together in some capacity and do football,” said Bell. “The competition wasn't there, but I thought we accomplished a lot of learning. Our freshman class is way ahead of any normal freshman class right now and that's good.”

And those guys could benefit even more from the four or five games they get this spring, even working around COVID-19 protocols and restrictions that will surely remain in place.