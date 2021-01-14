Augie coaches excited for spring football games

Steve Bell, like just about everyone these days, isn't sure what the future holds.
However, the Augustana College football coach is anxious over the thought of his team possibly seeing the field for up to five games against CCIW teams beginning in March after getting back to action with practices come February.
“As with anything with this whole COVID situation, it's fluid. You've got to be willing to adjust and possibly change,” said Bell of the upcoming schedule that the league has yet to release. “As of right now … we're going to play. That's the whole mindset right now. That encompasses quite a bit of (coronavirus) testing of our athletes and those protocols that are in place.”
Bell welcomed back many of his players this past weekend for the four-week J-Term that began on Monday. They will have weight work and conditioning this month before football-related workouts begin in February, with the potential of winter weather for practices.
Despite that, he is looking forward to what those workouts can mean to the program and continue to build on what the team accomplished in its fall workouts.
Bell, though, was pleased to at least have had the adjusted fall season to gets his Vikings some work as they continue the build. Coming off a 6-4 season, they added a huge freshman class of more than 60 student-athletes.
And even though the entire team never drilled together — split so half the team worked every other day with many workouts also separated into offense and defense — Bell was pleased with the effort he got from his squad.
“It went really good; we got a lot accomplished,” said Bell of the altered fall workouts that ended with some offense vs. defense that wasn't to the level of a scrimmage.
The introduction to college ball was also different for that freshman class, which didn't get to normally interact and mesh with the returning players. Still, Bell said that was successful as well for “not being a normal college experience.”
“If you went to a man, I think they were all very appreciative that they were able to get out there together in some capacity and do football,” said Bell. “The competition wasn't there, but I thought we accomplished a lot of learning. Our freshman class is way ahead of any normal freshman class right now and that's good.”
And those guys could benefit even more from the four or five games they get this spring, even working around COVID-19 protocols and restrictions that will surely remain in place.
But that is where Bell and the coaches face a quandary. How do they approach the spring games? Use them to give the youngsters more experience to help them be ready for the real fall season? Use these games to give the 26 seniors a chance to enjoy their final foray in college ball if they don't opt for the extra season allowed by the NCAA? A combination of the two that gives more guys than usual playing time?
“At this point right now, you have to figure out what you want to accomplish in these,” said Bell. “Unfortunately, we're probably not going to be able to have JV games. With that said, how are we going to handle the game-games? Are we going to use it as a developmental tool and play as many guys as we can?”
Bell said that he has yet to talk to the Augie seniors about their plans and how many may be coming back in the fall for that extra year of eligibility.
“That's what we're still working through,” said Bell. “That's still definitely a work in progress. We just don't have a full perspective on yes/no/maybe. Many of these kids are going to have to make decisions. It's going to be tough on them to pass up jobs that they've already been offered.”
The games: CCIW officials have not yet released the schedule for this spring's games, so who the Vikings play is still up in the air.
Who they won't be playing is easier to know. Both defending NCAA Division III national champion North Central and league power Wheaton have opted out of spring games. Both plan to have a normal spring practice season but not participate in games in the makeup season.
Wheaton (12-1, 9-0 CCIW) won the 2019 league title, and league runner-up North Central (14-1, 8-1 CCIW) rolled through the postseason to its first national title — the first for the league since Augie's 1983-86 four-peat.