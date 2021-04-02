Augie football: Healthy Kappel wants to leave his mark on program

“It was my main goal to be ready — if we were able to play a senior season, I wanted to be ready for it and go out there and play.”

Bell thought the extra seven months before the pandemic-delayed season started actually helped Kappel be prepared to build on a solid career. As a junior, despite missing more than a game, he finished second in tackles (64, 33 of those solos) and tied for the team lead with five interceptions.

Now, the question looms as to whether or not this three-game spring slate will be his final “season” of action. The option is out there to come back for a full fall season as the NCAA has allowed a free year of eligibility.

Kappel said he and his parents still need to sit down and make that decision. He is on pace to graduate in May with finance and economics degrees but could hold back a one-credit class to be able to return in August.

Right now, his focus is on Saturday's home game against Millikin University.

“Every game is important,” he said. “But if this is it for me and these are the last three games, you want to go out on a high note. You want to go out with all the other seniors and leave the team in a better place than it was when you came in.