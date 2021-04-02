Augie football: Healthy Kappel wants to leave his mark on program

Prior to this past Saturday, the last time John Kappel was in a football game for Augustana College was Week 9 of the 2019 fall season.
If you watched him play in Saturday’s CCIW setback to rival Illinois Wesleyan in the spring opener, you never would have guessed that he left that November game with a mangled left knee that cut short his junior season.
The 22-year-old senior was leading a staunch defense — breaking up passes, making big stops, and even returning three punts for 53 yards with a long of 20 yards.
Not bad for a guy just 15 months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus.
“It feels great,” said Kappel of being back in action. “… It was everything to me to make sure I got back to playing for the team again. It’s incredibly important to be out here right now whether it is the last three games or I come back in the fall, just being out here and being healthy again is a great feeling.”
It was also a great feeling for coach Steve Bell to have him back in the fold and ready to go.
“He’s an excellent leader and made some really nice plays,” said Bell of his senior defensive back, who finished with seven tackles and at least one pass breakup — a near interception. “He helped put us in some good positions with nice plays.”
On and off the field, Kappel has been a boon to the program.
“He’s everything a coach would want,” said Bell. “He’s a good player, a tough kid, a smart kid. And he’s not afraid to lead.”
He also led by example, especially showing what it took to get back on the field from a major injury.
Kappel had surgery — performed by a physician Kappel said also cares for Chicago Bears players — on Dec. 18, 2019. That was in Northbrook, Ill.
“The first month after I tore it, I was with (head Augie trainer Denise Yoder), and she got my mobility back,” Kappel said. “Coming out of surgery, I had pretty good mobility, so that definitely helped a lot.”
What started out as a disconcerting prospect, with a very stiff knee and little mobility, turned around quickly after surgery. Kappel said that work with strength coach Matt Rokes over the summer was grueling.
“It feels great. I was ready to go in the fall if we did play; I was 100% back,” said Kappel.
He was told recovery from injuries such as his usually ranged from nine to 12 months. He was cleared after eight months.
“I think I definitely pushed it,” said Kappel of working diligently on his rehab. “I was with Matt Rokes for the bigger portion of my rehab, and it wasn’t normal rehab. He’s pushing you to your limits to try to get you back for when you need to come back. He does an awesome job.
“It was my main goal to be ready — if we were able to play a senior season, I wanted to be ready for it and go out there and play.”
Bell thought the extra seven months before the pandemic-delayed season started actually helped Kappel be prepared to build on a solid career. As a junior, despite missing more than a game, he finished second in tackles (64, 33 of those solos) and tied for the team lead with five interceptions.
Now, the question looms as to whether or not this three-game spring slate will be his final “season” of action. The option is out there to come back for a full fall season as the NCAA has allowed a free year of eligibility.
Kappel said he and his parents still need to sit down and make that decision. He is on pace to graduate in May with finance and economics degrees but could hold back a one-credit class to be able to return in August.
Right now, his focus is on Saturday's home game against Millikin University.
“Every game is important,” he said. “But if this is it for me and these are the last three games, you want to go out on a high note. You want to go out with all the other seniors and leave the team in a better place than it was when you came in.
“Every game is incredibly important. It will be good to close out on two wins and send the team off right if this is it.”