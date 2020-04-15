Augie football hopes 'off' spring won't slow process

Even with spring practices taking on a different look right now, Augustana football coach Steve Bell has plenty to be excited about with his program.
The sixth-year Viking boss is still putting the finishing touches on his 2020 recruiting class, but on Tuesday said that a pair of local standouts will be coming into the program.
Nate Sheets, an Alleman standout who led the Pioneers to a 5-5 overall and 5-2 Western Big 6 record with a Class 3A playoff appearance last fall, will be among a freshman group that could number as high as 60 joining the program.
Former Bettendorf High School all-stater Keegan Glaus is coming back to the Quad-Cities as a transfer from Ellsworth Community College where he landed when a preferred walk-on situation with the Iowa Hawkeyes didn't work out.
Those two join Geneseo kicker Logan Hansen as the locals heading the incoming players.
Four players from Galesburg – Nikko Deligiannis, Cain Johnson, Blayze Purchase and David Vaynerman – are also among the incoming freshmen.
“We probably have our largest recruiting class as well as the most talented recruiting class coming in,” said Bell.
Bell said that Sheets will probably battle for time as a running back and that Glaus will take over a linebacker spot vacated by the graduation of all-CCIW standout Luke Sawicki, Augie's leading tackler last season.
Last fall, Sheets rushed 237 times for 1,117 yards and caught 19 passes for 333 yards with 21 TDs.
Not wanting to commit to any starting positions, Bell pointed to Sheets' athleticism and production and commented that “he'll probably find the field somehow for us.”
Glaus, a 2017 Bettendorf graduate, transferred to Augie this spring after two seasons at Ellsworth. This past season, he averaged 10.1 tackles per game for the Panthers and recorded one forced fumble. He was a first-team all-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference selection and an NJCAA all-region selection.
“Keegan, obviously, since he's been out of high school and done the college thing playing junior college … his transition is going to be a little bit smoother,” Bell said of Klaus.
At Bettendorf, Glaus capped a terrific prep career in the 2016 season and earned a plethora of state-wide accolades. As a running back, he ran for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns and on defense accounted for 64 tackles for the 7-3 Bulldogs. He was a three-year starter.
The Vikings are looking to continue the build. They are coming off a 6-4 season that included a 5-4 CCIW mark, but graduated 26 seniors from last fall's group. That process will be slowed a bit by this spring's altered schedule with the school turning to e-learning amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The 16 contact days scheduled for the next five weeks remain, but will consist of Zoom and Google Hangouts instead of on-field snaps.
“You lose repetitions and that to me is the biggest issue for us as well as anybody else,” Bell said. “Whatever gaps you have to fill, you just don't get the repetitions until the fall. You lose a little bit of what we call the race to maturity.”
Bell feels that his team can still progress by getting creative with work that can be done in group online film sessions and whatever workouts can be accomplished during the shelter in place period.
“In terms of development, I'm not whining and crying because everybody went through this and it is what it is,” Bell said, “You just have to pay attention to the fall a little bit more intently. … Fortunately, anybody we're really going to heavily rely on, minus a handful of guys, they are already here and already in the program.”
But laying the foundation for next year's recruiting class is taking the biggest hit, he said. Bell noted that a number of junior visit days have been missed already and that will leave the staff playing catch-up in the next 12 months.
Still, his focus is squarely on the 2020 club, which he is confident is in a good place.
“Our kids did a wonderful job before this hit; they were looking good,” Bell said of off-season workouts. “I hope they can continue with whatever they can until they get back to campus. I'm trusting they continue the process. When they left, they were in a good place.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!