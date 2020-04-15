Augie football hopes 'off' spring won't slow process

“You lose repetitions and that to me is the biggest issue for us as well as anybody else,” Bell said. “Whatever gaps you have to fill, you just don't get the repetitions until the fall. You lose a little bit of what we call the race to maturity.”

Bell feels that his team can still progress by getting creative with work that can be done in group online film sessions and whatever workouts can be accomplished during the shelter in place period.

“In terms of development, I'm not whining and crying because everybody went through this and it is what it is,” Bell said, “You just have to pay attention to the fall a little bit more intently. … Fortunately, anybody we're really going to heavily rely on, minus a handful of guys, they are already here and already in the program.”

But laying the foundation for next year's recruiting class is taking the biggest hit, he said. Bell noted that a number of junior visit days have been missed already and that will leave the staff playing catch-up in the next 12 months.

Still, his focus is squarely on the 2020 club, which he is confident is in a good place.

“Our kids did a wonderful job before this hit; they were looking good,” Bell said of off-season workouts. “I hope they can continue with whatever they can until they get back to campus. I'm trusting they continue the process. When they left, they were in a good place.”

