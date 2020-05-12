Augie football scores 2-for-1 recruiting coup, land Tumilty brothers

The recruiting trail can be tough for college coaches no matter the sport.
Augustana football coach Steve Bell, though, recently found a way to make it look easier than it really is by landing two standouts with one sales pitch.
And in the process he added to the Augie “family” about which he so deeply believes.
Bell, heading into his sixth season on the Rock Island campus, recently received verbal commitments from two legacies. Scotty and Sam Tumilty have decided to follow in their dad's footsteps and become a Viking.
Scott Tumilty was a 1995 All-American running back for the Vikings and his boys are hoping to carve out their own standout careers in the blue and gold.
Sam comes in off a tremendous senior season as a highly-decorated quarterback at Willowbrook High School. His older brother, Scotty, transfers in and because of a medical redshirt season last fall, will have four years of eligibility. He is a defensive back.
The two know the impact their dad had in the program and hope to come in and make their own mark.
“We're not really worried about his success,” said Sam Tumilty of his dad's career that included being a four-time All-CCIW first-team selection. “We're just looking forward to making the most of what we can do at Augustana.”
Scott Tumilty still holds the Augustana career record for rushing yards. From 1992 through 1995, he logged 3,794 yards on 629 carries. He also holds the career rushing TD mark (51).
“He had a really good career,” said Scotty of his dad's collegiate career. “Yeah, because of that, some people might have higher expectations, but we're not going to compare ourselves to him.”
The two have the potential to come in and have an impact on a program that finished last season 6-4 and placed fifth in the CCIW with a 5-4 record.
Sam was one of the top quarterbacks in the state despite being a bit undersized at 5-foot-8, 160 pounds and cut in the mold of the electric Sam Frasco, who made a huge mark on Augie's program. Sam averaged over nine yards per carry on rushes, threw for over 5,000 yards and totaled over 8,000 yards offense in two seasons that included deep playoff runs in both his junior and senior seasons.
The Vikings graduated starting quarterback Zach Fuller after his fifth season, but return Rock Island's Alek Jacobs, a senior who also utilizes his legs more than his arm to be an offensive weapon.
Bell, who couldn't comment on his new incoming standouts since their tuition deposits had not yet been received, has employed two quarterbacks each of the last three seasons. That could continue this fall.
“There are no guarantees, but I see this as an opportunity,” said Sam Tumilty of scoring playing time this fall for the Vikings. “They graduated their senior quarterback, so there is an opportunity to go in there and fight for a starting spot.”
The Vikings return plenty of depth in the defensive backfield, but Scotty's athleticism could make him a factor there as well as in the return game. He said he has fully recovered from the biceps injury that sidelined him last season when he was at St. Xavier University.
The two said they are looking forward to not only playing football together at Augie, but also plan on joining coach Greg Wallace's baseball program.
“There were a couple of reasons,” said Scotty of transferring to Augie. “The first was the opportunity to play ball with my brother again. The other was to play baseball.”
Both younger Tumilty boys said they were looking forward to getting on campus later this summer to start football workouts.
“Sam and I enjoyed the campus on our visit,” Scotty said. “The education there is top-notch. And I think it gives us a great opportunity to play and try to compete for a starting spot. Those were all big factors.”
