Augie football scores 2-for-1 recruiting coup, land Tumilty brothers

Scott Tumilty still holds the Augustana career record for rushing yards. From 1992 through 1995, he logged 3,794 yards on 629 carries. He also holds the career rushing TD mark (51).

“He had a really good career,” said Scotty of his dad's collegiate career. “Yeah, because of that, some people might have higher expectations, but we're not going to compare ourselves to him.”

The two have the potential to come in and have an impact on a program that finished last season 6-4 and placed fifth in the CCIW with a 5-4 record.

Sam was one of the top quarterbacks in the state despite being a bit undersized at 5-foot-8, 160 pounds and cut in the mold of the electric Sam Frasco, who made a huge mark on Augie's program. Sam averaged over nine yards per carry on rushes, threw for over 5,000 yards and totaled over 8,000 yards offense in two seasons that included deep playoff runs in both his junior and senior seasons.

The Vikings graduated starting quarterback Zach Fuller after his fifth season, but return Rock Island's Alek Jacobs, a senior who also utilizes his legs more than his arm to be an offensive weapon.