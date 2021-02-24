Augie football set to start short spring season

As the calendar is on the cusp of turning to March, some on the Augustana College campus are turning their thoughts toward ... football.
Coach Steve Bell and his Vikings began workouts this week with special teams drills indoors at the BettPlex in Bettendorf.
The artificial turf at the Knowlton Outdoor Complex was being cleared of snow and ice on Tuesday and Bell was hoping that when the entire team gathers for the first full workout for the spring season on Friday, it will be on the home turf.
“We've had small-group meetings with players in the classrooms and individual meetings,” Bell said. “Once we get the field done and can get on the field, we're going.”
The Vikings will have three weeks to gear up for their first game on March 27 — a 1 p.m. home contest vs. Illinois Wesleyan — that opens a four-game slate.
It is a shorter schedule than what Bell originally thought was going to be at least five games. However, North Central and Wheaton opted out of the spring season, forcing schedules to be adapted accordingly.
Of the seven CCIW programs competing this spring, five schools are playing four games. Washington University is playing three times and Wesleyan is maxing out at five.
It will be an unusual season as well. Some teams are opting to identify these spring games as exhibitions, meaning there will be no official statistics or scores, and no official wins or losses.
Augie, though, is planning on its two home games — March 27 vs. IWU and April 3 vs. Millikin at 3 p.m. — to be played as “real” games.
While an April 11 contest at Washington University is an exhibition, the finale at North Park on April 16 at 6 p.m. is to be played under regular-game situations.
There are no official CCIW standings being kept this spring, no league title on the line, and there are no playoffs to shoot for. But Bell said he and the Vikings are approaching this just as they would a regular-season slate.
“The last time I looked, when you play a game the scoreboard does matter,” Bell said. “We're playing for something. … We want to get some productive momentum going. We have to turn around and play again in the fall.”
Bell is also figuring out how to balance the short-season in terms of personnel. Being the last time seniors suit up, unless they take advantage of the free year of eligibility the NCAA has granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is their final football foray.
While he wants to afford them that experience, it is also a chance to get youngsters some extra experience in preparation for the normal fall season.
“Other people are going to have other approaches,” said Bell of making this as normal of a season as possible. “If you're going to play a game, I don't think there's any different way to go about it other than to have that mindset.”
In an attempt to get some youngsters on the field if they don't see as much game action during these four games, one junior varsity game is scheduled against Coe on Saturday, April 17.
“We're trying to look at it from the perspective of, 'OK, we lost that opportunity for our young players, so how do we garner some experience for those kids?'” said Bell of not having a full JV schedule this spring.
“You have to be creative in your practice structure on how to get competitive type environments for the kids we know are going play for us in the fall.”