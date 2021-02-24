Augie football set to start short spring season

Augie, though, is planning on its two home games — March 27 vs. IWU and April 3 vs. Millikin at 3 p.m. — to be played as “real” games.

While an April 11 contest at Washington University is an exhibition, the finale at North Park on April 16 at 6 p.m. is to be played under regular-game situations.

There are no official CCIW standings being kept this spring, no league title on the line, and there are no playoffs to shoot for. But Bell said he and the Vikings are approaching this just as they would a regular-season slate.

“The last time I looked, when you play a game the scoreboard does matter,” Bell said. “We're playing for something. … We want to get some productive momentum going. We have to turn around and play again in the fall.”

Bell is also figuring out how to balance the short-season in terms of personnel. Being the last time seniors suit up, unless they take advantage of the free year of eligibility the NCAA has granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is their final football foray.

While he wants to afford them that experience, it is also a chance to get youngsters some extra experience in preparation for the normal fall season.