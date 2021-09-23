Augie legacy leaves mark on program even with limited Saturday role

And that approach leaves an indelible impression on his teammates, too.

“He’s been here all four years and knows the playbook inside and out,” said Erickson, noting Scarpinato really pushed him with rout-running techniques that have helped him become a starter. “He knows where the routes need to end up and how fast you should get there. He knows his stuff. Me being young, I take that seriously.”

Scarpinato also takes his role on the team seriously despite it being a limited one on game day. He said that he never was ready to throw in the towel over a lack of playing time.

“I guess it’s kind of a Scarpinato thing; if you commit to something, you gotta see it through its ups and downs and persevere,” he said, lessons he learned from older teammates when he joined the program. “There was no doubt that once I stepped on this campus that I was going to be here all four years.”

And it came as little surprise that he ended up a Viking. His dad, Jeff, played for the Vikings during their four-year run of NCAA Division III national championships in the 1980s. His mom, Judy, works on campus in alumni relations.