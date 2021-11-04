Augie senior David Mason III hitting right notes on, off the field

David Mason III joked about three years ago having no idea where the Quad-Cities was.
In the past three years, though, the Augustana College senior football player and Detroit native has admittedly made the most of his time here — in a number of ways — and used it as a springboard to what appears to be a very bright future.
What all that future holds for the outgoing 22-year-old is hard to tell as there are so many doors he is knocking on right now.
It is a very safe bet that one of the 13 seniors to be recognized in Saturday's home finale against Elmhurst will not suit up again for a football game after next week’s season finale at Illinois Wesleyan.
Instead, the business marketing and accounting major plans on trading in the Viking blue and gold for a suit and tie as he heads back home after his December graduation. An accounting job in downtown Detroit with Deloitte is pulling him back to his Michigan roots once he passes his CPA exam.
So is the revitalized downtown area near the childhood home that he cherishes.
So is the Detroit music scene that he has been toiling in through his own YouTube channels — and his DeezyOnThaTrack brand — since he got to the Quad-Cities.
“Since it's home, I would definitely love to come back home since I’ve been away at college for so long — being in Indiana and now in Illinois,” said Mason, who began his college career as a Division I football recruit at Valparaiso University before transferring to Augie in the spring of 2018.
“Detroit has been rebuilding a lot downtown and now they are really starting to move into the neighborhoods and rebuild some of the neighborhoods. I really feel like working for a company like Deloitte that has a lot of things to do with the progression of the city that I could actually help and make a direct impact to bring the city back to what it once was.”
With his outgoing personality, Mason didn’t have any trouble adjusting to Division III football or college life on a small campus.
“He's been an absolutely wonderful kid to be around,” said Augie coach Steve Bell. “He's always very positive.”
He has also proven to be a go-getter. In addition to being a full-time student and dedicated football player for three seasons in the Viking program, Mason has found time to not only have a part-time job at Ross’ clothing in Moline but has also created an avocation with his love for music.
That the music scene became a big part of his life is no surprise considering his family background. Mason said that “my whole family is into music,” rattling off the fact that his sister is a singer, his mom was an opera singer and his dad had a choir and music scholarship to college when he played football at Wayne State University.
“All of us have been into music,” said Mason, noting the football interest runs deep on his dad’s side of the family. “For me, it was finding my own way to get into music and be connected with rappers."
With a deep, infectious laugh, he added that it "also helped me pay the rent.”
While his degree and landing a CPA job have been his top priorities, Mason admits that he has also been trying to open doors to the Detroit music scene.
“The most major person I’ve met is DJ BJ; he’s one of biggest DJs in the U.S.,” said Mason. “And I got to do some mixing and mastering for this female rapper named Kash Doll, and I got to work on mixing for one of her songs with her producer.
“I’ve been able to be in communication with some bigger artists out of Detroit, but nothing has come of that yet.”
So it’s only natural that Mason would be the music master in the locker room before and after games. He says that he also DJ’d some parties for his teammates.
“They love it,” he said.
Almost as much as he loves football. A knee injury this past spring tested his resolve as he had to rehab that every morning this past summer before heading to his internship in the Davenport Deloitte office, which was usually followed by shifts at Ross.
“Summer was definitely a grind, but it was worth it when I got the job offer," said Mason, who landed at Augie after a cold-call to Augie defensive coordinator Dick Maloney, who had recruited him out of high school, when things didn’t work at Valpo.
This season, the big-bodied defensive lineman has seven solo tackles among his eight total stops.
But more importantly has done his job well in opening things for Augie’s talented linebackers.
“He's brought a consistency; guys can count on him,” said Bell of the highly touted Salem High School prep out of Canton, Mich. “He also brings a positive attitude on the field and in the locker room.”
Along with his work ethic, Mason also has one other attribute that will work in his favor.
“He has a very vibrant personality,” said Bell.
One that has helped him set up a future that is destined to hit all the right notes.