Augie senior David Mason III hitting right notes on, off the field

David Mason III joked about three years ago having no idea where the Quad-Cities was.

In the past three years, though, the Augustana College senior football player and Detroit native has admittedly made the most of his time here — in a number of ways — and used it as a springboard to what appears to be a very bright future.

What all that future holds for the outgoing 22-year-old is hard to tell as there are so many doors he is knocking on right now.

It is a very safe bet that one of the 13 seniors to be recognized in Saturday's home finale against Elmhurst will not suit up again for a football game after next week’s season finale at Illinois Wesleyan.

Instead, the business marketing and accounting major plans on trading in the Viking blue and gold for a suit and tie as he heads back home after his December graduation. An accounting job in downtown Detroit with Deloitte is pulling him back to his Michigan roots once he passes his CPA exam.

So is the revitalized downtown area near the childhood home that he cherishes.

So is the Detroit music scene that he has been toiling in through his own YouTube channels — and his DeezyOnThaTrack brand — since he got to the Quad-Cities.