Augie's dynamic duo: Inserra, Gorken putting up big numbers

When Cole Bhardwaj gets a play signaled in to him from the sidelines, the Augustana College quarterback may not even have a clue who he is throwing to until the Vikings get to the line of scrimmage and he can check personnel.

However, there is a good chance one of his first options on pass plays will be to a slot receiver.

Which one, though, is the question.

Many pro quarterbacks will have a favorite target — the combinations of Tom Brady to Wes Welker or Mathew Stafford to Cooper Kupp come to mind. Bhardwaj has found a nice pairing with senior Bobby Inserra and junior Ian Gorken.

The two have combined for a majority of the receiving stats the Vikings have put up this year and are doing it by rotating in and out of the lineup as they share the same spot on the field.

“I’m not sure how they do it — rock/paper/scissors, maybe,” Bhardwaj joked of his top two targets deciding who is in which series. “As much as I’d love to have both of them on the field at the same time, I’m just happy to have them both there.”

Both receivers joke about the time share they have.

“We’ve got a deal where we switch each drive,” Inserra said. "Obviously, both of us would want to be playing every snap. But I respect Ian and I know Ian is a great player and I think Ian respects me equally.

“We can both do something very similar for the team and I don’t think there is a step back no matter who is on the field. I think we are in as good a position to win no matter who is out there.”

“I think it’s fun; maybe a little inter-competition during games,” Gorken said. “Maybe a little rock/paper/scissors for reps here and there. There’s no drop off and we’re even keel about how we go about deciding who’s in.”

The two agree that they usually alternate possessions, but admit that will change if neither gets a look in a series.

“We try to make it as even as possible,” said Gorken, noting coaches are out of those decisions.

In fact, both admit that there are advantages to sharing the slot role, too. Not only does it keep them both fresher deeper into games, but also provides them a chance to learn from each other.

“We bounce ideas off each other and learn from each other what we do right and what we do wrong,” Gorken said. “We watch each other take a good rep and get open or score on this play or run a different release on this route. We ask each other and just bounce a ton of ideas off each other. It makes things easier.”

The split usually happens when the Vikings have a tight end in the formation. When the offense goes into a four-receiver set, both are on the field.

“It makes it easier on me when they also have to look at Bobby on the other side when we are both in together,” Gorken said. “They have to respect both of us which makes it a lot easier.”

“I’m 100% OK with him seeing reps; obviously, I would like to see the ball all the times, but I can’t be selfish,” Inserra said with a laugh. “As long as the team is doing well, I’m totally happy with us splitting time.

“We’ve both just clicked well.”

With both, the chemistry began to click last season. Out of necessity, Bhardwaj jumped into the starting role when injuries sidelined Jason Grimes and Thomas Hall.

“He’s a very, very smart quarterback,” Inserra said of Bhardwaj. “And I think I’m a very smart wide receiver. We both have a really good grasp of the offense and what defenses are doing.”

Augie coach Steve Bell, who has taken over the receivers group this season after coaching quarterbacks, has the same assessment of both Inserra and Gorken, both of whom were high school quarterbacks.

“Both are very smart football players,” Bell said. “Obviously they are pretty decent athletes as well. But both understand the game, understand how to get open and have a special awareness, special awareness.

“They’re not the biggest guys in the world, but they understand how to get themselves open the majority of the time. … They win more than half their battles.”

That shows in the numbers. They've combined for 48% of the team’s completions, 53% of the passing yards and 70% of the aerial touchdowns the Vikings have put on the board from Bhardwaj, Hall and Liam Crawley.

The splits between the two through four games are almost identical and it seemingly doesn’t matter which quarterback is throwing to them.

Gorken has 19 catches for a team-best 277 yards and team-best four TDs. Inserra leads the club with 24 catches for 275 yards and three TDs.

Gorken, a 6-foot, 190-pounder from Crystal Lake, has caught at least two passes in all four games for the Vikings and had a TD in each contest. His most productive game was against Wheaton when he had seven catches for 123 yards with Hall and Liam running the show with Bhardwaj sidelined by a wrist injury.

Inserra, a 5-foot-9, 165-pounder from Park Ridge, Ill., who was a second-team All-CCIW selection last year as a special-teamer, has at least three catches in every game. His versatility shows in that he has two games with six catches and another with nine. His most yards came in the season opener against Rhodes (99) and he caught two TDs in the Wheaton loss.

When the split looked imminent, neither player flinched knowing that they were on to something good.

“No," Inserra said of a potential position switch. “We both know we can play very well this way.”

The numbers have proven that.