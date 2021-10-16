Augie's good start washed away in another tough loss

A day that started out with such promise ended in more disappointment for the Augustana College football team Saturday afternoon.
Two perfect scenarios played out in the first two possessions of the game, and the Vikings, desperately in need of something good to happen, had an early lead.
But that fizzled as the Washington University Bears found a ground game and clawed their way to a 31-7 CCIW victory at a breezy, sun-splashed Lindberg Stadium.
“It's tough, and in the last three games when you score 24 points, I'm not a math major, but in the last three games, that's eight points a game,” said Augie coach Steve Bell. “That's tough.”
It became even tougher when the offense was shut out after its first drive of the game and struggled to move the ball, putting the Viking defense in more precarious situations and being left on the field far too long.
Augie (2-4, 1-4 CCIW) was in a tough situation on offense with its top two quarterbacks — Thomas Hall and Jason Graves — out with what Bell revealed were season-ending knee injuries. Top running back Ty Rivelli missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury.
Sophomore Cole Bharjwad was charged with trying to lead the short-handed offense that also lost wideout Casey Erickson (knee) during the game, and he struggled to get that done.
“You can't ask your defense to not let the other team score,” said Bharjwad, reiterating Bell's math of eight points per game on three games, on average. “We need to provide help offensively and be better offensively in order to win games.”
Both sides of the ball got the Vikings off to a great start as they came in looking to bounce back from a 45-0 trip to the Wheaton woodshed last week.
The defense held Wash-U to a quick three-and-out, and a 25-yard punt into the wind gave the hosts the ball at the Bears 32.
“It was awesome to see,” said defensive captain Tim Swaney of that start that was followed by another three-and-out. “It was one of those moments where we said 'Hey, we can keep doing this.'
“We fuel each other when we make great plays and it definitely contributed to that great start we had.”
The offense responded with a seven-play, 32-yard drive that Mike DiGioia capped with a two-yard burst. Sidney Maroon's PAT kick gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead and hopes for a good day just under five minutes in.
“The problem was there were 55 minutes left to play,” said Bell.
And those 55 minutes were filled with more Viking angst and frustration.
Wash-U (4-2, 4-1 CCIW) tied the score on a double-reverse run by Cole Okmin with 1:33 left in the opening stanza.
After a lost fumble on Augie's next possession, the Bears put their offense in up-tempo mode and drove 55 yards in four plays with Sam Fenske catching an 11-yard pass from Matt Rush for what proved to be the winning points with 12:50 left before halftime.
The first of two touchdowns out of Wildcat formations gave the Bears a 21-7 halftime lead that was added to with 10 third-quarter points as the Vikings failed to reach the Bears' red zone on their final 10 possessions of the game.
Augie's depleted offense has scored just 30 points in its last four games after putting up 52 in a 1-1 start. Granted, two of those were against top five ranked teams in the country, but Bell knows that doesn't cut it.
“Why? We have to figure it out,” said Bell of the offensive struggles. “... It's a combination of things. I'm sure our players are frustrated, and it's our job to figure out why that is happening and try to put your guys in the best scenario you can.”
On Saturday, the coaching staff couldn't figure out what that was.
Wash-U ended up turning to its run game and slashed through the Vikings defense the rest of the day, finishing with 163 yards on the ground in a season-high 45 rushing attempts.
Add on 204 yards passing and a worn down defense was pounded for 367 yards.