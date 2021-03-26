Augie's Jacobs looking forward to senior football season and beyond

No matter the circumstances, the goal for Alek Jacobs and the Augustana College football team on Saturday is simple.
“The most fun you can have on a football field is winning, so that’s what we’re trying to do,” the Vikings' senior quarterback said.
The former Rock Island High School standout and the rest of the Vikings hope to accomplish that in the first game of the COVID-19-altered season that was delayed from last fall by the pandemic.
Getting to open against rival Illinois Wesleyan at 1 p.m. at the Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex makes it even more exciting.
“We haven't beaten Wesleyan since I've been here,” said Jacobs. "None of us in the program have beaten Illinois Wesleyan, so we’re really looking forward to that.”
Even if this game comes during a pandemic and is part of only a three-game season, it is still special for a group eager to suit up and get back to action.
“We're taking it serious like a real season,” Jacobs said. “We want to win all three of our games and leave our mark on the program. That’s how we’re approaching it.
“We want to have fun, but we want to win.”
Whether it is the last time Jacobs will face the Titans — or enjoy a football season — is still up for debate. Even being a senior, the option to return for a fall 2021 season is still on the table as the NCAA has granted a free year of eligibility for all collegiate athletes.
Jacobs is in a unique position. While an extra year of eligibility is an option, he also has a $10,000 scholarship waiting for him as a winner of an NCAA postgraduate scholarship. He was the 13th Augustana football player and the 42nd Viking athlete to earn the award.
He said he has applied to a number of law schools and is still waiting to hear back from many. He said “all options are still on the table” before he decides his future.
“I’m still contemplating,” he said. “I’m going to see what happens here and what I want to do and what some of the other guys want to do as well. It’s a decision I should be making in the next couple of weeks. In the next few weeks, I should have an idea.”
He said he felt blessed to have earned the prestigious NCAA scholarship.
“It’s a really big deal; I honestly thought I had no shot,” Jacobs said. “Very few people get it; I think it was like five football players in the whole country.
“It’s a really big accomplishment. I thank Dave Wrath and John Delaney, the accounting director, who helped me a lot with it. I appreciate everything they did, and I’m grateful to have it.”
Jacobs, who carries a 3.95 GPA with majors in economics and political science, is looking forward to this season — as short as it may be.
He is listed as the top signal-caller and for the first time in his Augie career will not be sharing QB duties with Zach Fuller — as he did the last three years — as well being used as a receiver and return man.
“I feel good. My body feels better than (it ever has), which most guys don’t feel; I know a lot of my friends feel old, but I actually feel real good,” he said.
“Mentally, everything is starting to slow down more than it did as a freshman and I understand a lot more than I did. I see the growth I’ve made as a player, physically and mentally."