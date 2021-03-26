Augie's Jacobs looking forward to senior football season and beyond

Jacobs is in a unique position. While an extra year of eligibility is an option, he also has a $10,000 scholarship waiting for him as a winner of an NCAA postgraduate scholarship. He was the 13th Augustana football player and the 42nd Viking athlete to earn the award.

He said he has applied to a number of law schools and is still waiting to hear back from many. He said “all options are still on the table” before he decides his future.

“I’m still contemplating,” he said. “I’m going to see what happens here and what I want to do and what some of the other guys want to do as well. It’s a decision I should be making in the next couple of weeks. In the next few weeks, I should have an idea.”

He said he felt blessed to have earned the prestigious NCAA scholarship.

“It’s a really big deal; I honestly thought I had no shot,” Jacobs said. “Very few people get it; I think it was like five football players in the whole country.

“It’s a really big accomplishment. I thank Dave Wrath and John Delaney, the accounting director, who helped me a lot with it. I appreciate everything they did, and I’m grateful to have it.”