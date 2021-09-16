Augie's Tatum proud to be a `momma's boy'

You probably can’t call too many standout football players a “momma’s boy” and get away with it — especially defensive players who love chasing down quarterbacks and running backs and hitting people.
However, Augustana College defensive end Chase Tatum doesn’t mind that one bit. In fact, he smiles whenever you mention his mother, Willona Tatum.
“She’s my No. 1 supporter. My No. 1 influence,” said Tatum. “Most of the stuff that I do she is the reason I do it. … I’m a huge family guy. I haven’t come from the best lifestyle and I want to make it right not only for myself, but my family, too.”
Not surprisingly, Tatum admitted that his mom was also a big influence in him ending up in Rock Island after his stellar prep career at Princeton High School, where he starred in both football and wrestling.
Tatum said that he was looking at Augie, St. Ambrose and Northern Illinois University among his final choices for college.
“She’s the one that actually pushed me,” he said. “She is the one that came on my visit with me and it was super-late when we were supposed to decide. We knew a few people who previously went to Princeton that were here and we saw them. She just felt like I would be safe here, this would be a good place where the coaches cared about me and the people on campus cared about me. Everybody was super friendly.
“… She felt that a smaller school with great academics — she’s big on academics — would be better for me.”
The biology and psychology major in the physical therapy track was not about to argue with her.
Tatum admits the final decision on Augie was “fully mine.” But his mom’s influence was taken to heart.
“I knew she wouldn’t guide me wrong,” he said. “I trusted her on that and I didn’t disagree with her.”
So far, he has loved his decision and has fit right in, especially on the football field. He earned snaps as a freshman and was set to take over from one of Augie’s most explosive defensive ends in school history — former Bettendorf High School standout Xavier Holley.
But then he ended up sidelined this past spring when he tore the distal bicep tendon in his right arm during practice. He played in Augie’s first spring game but knew it needed to be repaired, and surgery followed a month later at ORA in early April.
While not playing, he was still very much part of the team as he said he was at every practice and every film session.
“I was helping the guys out if they had any questions,” said Tatum, admitting he slipped into coach mode a bit. “I was just trying to be the best team player I could be for my teammates. I know that with my knowledge and if there was something they were slipping up on out there that I could easily help them out there.”
Maybe that’s one of the reasons as a junior he was elected a team captain.
“He’s a wonderful kid,” said Augie coach Steve Bell. “He has an electric personality and is an excellent student. I think the world of him.”
Bell was not short when it came to espousing Tatum’s attributes both on and off the field.
“He’s just a playmaker,” said Bell when asked what Tatum brought to the defense. “He brings consistency and tenacity. He’s just a natural leader.”
That has been Tatum’s approach ever since his mother moved him and his two siblings out of the south side of Chicago to Princeton, where Tatum flourished as a prep standout.
“My mom wanted me to get away from the violence and stuff that goes on in Chicago,” he said.
And mom was right on that call, too.
Tatum earned plenty of recognition for his football skills — nabbing all-conference honors for the Tigers his final three seasons. He was named the conference Player of the Year as a senior.
As good as he was in football, his best sport may have been wrestling. In both his junior and senior seasons, he placed third at state at 220-pounds, not being able to get by his nemesis and state champ Eli Pannell of Fulton in the semis as a senior.
While upset he didn't score a Class 1A state title, Tatum did take solace knowing that his wrestling prowess fed directly into his football success.
“It made me quicker and stronger,” he said of how wrestling helped him on the football field. “And helped me with my balance.”
Another big assist to his football career goes to Holley. The two have almost identical skill sets at defensive end and Tatum hopes to replicate the success the former Bulldog had in positing huge numbers.
“I see a lot of the same characteristics in X that I see in myself, also, when it comes to playing,” said Tatum. “… Our relentless pursuit, our physicality, we don’t back down from anything and are always ready to attack. Plus our knowledge on the field. Our coaches trust us out there, for sure.”
But there were more lessons than football passed down from the 2020 Augie grad.
“We talked a lot,” said Tatum of his mentor. “Just a lot of stuff. Just a lot about life. I had some deep talks with Xavier.”
He trusted what Holley was saying as much as he did his mother. So far, both have been spot-on with their wisdom and Tatum couldn’t be more thankful for their guidance.