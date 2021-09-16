Augie's Tatum proud to be a `momma's boy'

“… She felt that a smaller school with great academics — she’s big on academics — would be better for me.”

The biology and psychology major in the physical therapy track was not about to argue with her.

Tatum admits the final decision on Augie was “fully mine.” But his mom’s influence was taken to heart.

“I knew she wouldn’t guide me wrong,” he said. “I trusted her on that and I didn’t disagree with her.”

So far, he has loved his decision and has fit right in, especially on the football field. He earned snaps as a freshman and was set to take over from one of Augie’s most explosive defensive ends in school history — former Bettendorf High School standout Xavier Holley.

But then he ended up sidelined this past spring when he tore the distal bicep tendon in his right arm during practice. He played in Augie’s first spring game but knew it needed to be repaired, and surgery followed a month later at ORA in early April.

While not playing, he was still very much part of the team as he said he was at every practice and every film session.