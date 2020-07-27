Augustana College fall sports postponed by COVID-19 pandemic

Fall sports on the campus of Augustana College and the rest of the schools in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin have been postponed.
The CCIW Council of Presidents announced Monday that because of the COVID-19 pandemic the group had unanimously approved a decision which impacts football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf and women’s tennis.
“This was a difficult decision, not made lightly, and sure to disappoint many of our athletes and our fans,’’ Augustana president Steve Bahls said in a statement.
“As a college president, I have the responsibility to care for our students and take actions to prevent undue risk to our students. Given the person-to-person contact in sports, the inability to wear masks and social distance, travel in larger groups and the related heightened risk of spread, continuation of fall sports is a risk I am unwilling to expose our athletes to.’’
The CCIW announced it intends to explore the feasibility of opportunities for the sports of cross country, soccer, football and women’s volleyball to compete in the spring while maintaining full conference competition in sports already scheduled for the spring.
Women’s golf and women’s tennis, which already split the schedule between the fall and spring, will move their CCIW Championships to the spring semester on dates to be determined by the CCIW.
“I am absolutely heartbroken for our fall sports student-athletes and coaches, but considering the current state of the national public health situation, this announcement should not come as a complete surprise,’’ Augustana director of athletics Mike Zapolski said in a statement.
Zapolski said fall sports teams will be allowed to continue practicing and train during upcoming weeks in hopes of a spring competition season taking place.
