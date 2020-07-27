Augustana College fall sports postponed by COVID-19 pandemic

Fall sports on the campus of Augustana College and the rest of the schools in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin have been postponed.

The CCIW Council of Presidents announced Monday that because of the COVID-19 pandemic the group had unanimously approved a decision which impacts football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf and women’s tennis.

“This was a difficult decision, not made lightly, and sure to disappoint many of our athletes and our fans,’’ Augustana president Steve Bahls said in a statement.

“As a college president, I have the responsibility to care for our students and take actions to prevent undue risk to our students. Given the person-to-person contact in sports, the inability to wear masks and social distance, travel in larger groups and the related heightened risk of spread, continuation of fall sports is a risk I am unwilling to expose our athletes to.’’

The CCIW announced it intends to explore the feasibility of opportunities for the sports of cross country, soccer, football and women’s volleyball to compete in the spring while maintaining full conference competition in sports already scheduled for the spring.