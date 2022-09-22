Augustana football: Boxing, football go hand-in-hand for Georgia native

Not many football teams can claim to have a championship boxer lining up for them.

However, Michael Hudson is on his way to trying to prove that his football skills match his pugilistic prowess at a time the Augustana College squad needs him the most.

The junior has been thrust into the Vikings linebacker rotation after the season-ending injury to All-CCIW performer Tim Swaney. While Hudson has taken a few jabs in his new football role early in the season, he is standing tall and battling back.

He credits his boxing background for being able to be ready for the grind of his first full college football season after a rocky first two years on the Rock Island campus.

“It’s not easy to get in the ring when the other guy wants to take your head off,” said Hudson of a mentality that applies to both football and the sweet science.

Hudson has proven he can be ready for just about anything. Even overcoming a freshman football season wiped out by a pandemic and a sophomore season taken away by a serious knee injury — his first major injury — just as it was ready to get started.

Just over 11 months ago, Hudson was preparing to have a torn ACL repaired.

Since then, he has rehabbed his knee and stepped in the ring to become a national Gold Gloves champion, adding to an impressive boxing resume that includes Junior Olympics titles, six national titles and a world championship.

On top of that, he has become a key part of the Vikings’ defense while continuing his boxing training with an eye toward the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“My dream is to get to the Olympics,” said Hudson, who followed his older brother Mitch into boxing from a young age and could see himself turning pro in that sport.

Before that happens, though, Hudson’s focus is on football, which includes Saturday’s evening game against 11th-ranked Wheaton. Admittedly rusty, Hudson is among the team leaders with nine tackles for the 2-0 Vikings.

“He’s very physical; he’s a thumper, a kid who is going to pop you,” Augie coach Steve Bell said of his middle linebacker. “He’s just a tough, hard-nosed kid.”

One who was a two-way football player in high school and also wrestled and ran track.

Hudson said he was invited to the last Olympic Trials for the Tokyo Olympics, but passed on that to focus on a high-school wrestling tournament.

By virtue of his Golden Gloves and Junior Olympics success, Hudson said that he has earned spots in numerous events featuring the best amateur boxers in the country.

Hudson admitted that for him there is a strong correlation between boxing and football.

“The great thing about boxing is that it helps with every sport I’ve ever played,” Hudson said. “You’re always in shape with the amount of cardio you do.”

He admitted that much of his rehab centered around his boxing training.

“This summer I really got back into boxing because for me it was not available because of COVID for the longest time; the tournaments were all messed up,” Hudson said.

He also noted that he didn’t waste any time getting back into the ring. He said that between getting cleared from rehab and his first bout in a show, he had just enough time for one sparring session.

Despite a couple of minor issues with his knee during the summer boxing circuit, he went on to win state, regional and national Golden Gloves titles before coming back to join the Vikings football team during fall camp.

“I kept doing my training, kept getting in shape, kept winning tournaments and I found myself at the national tournament,” he said with a smile. “It was originally meant just to get me back in shape for football.”

Even during the football season, Hudson said he has the discipline to carve out an hour a day to get in a boxing workout on top of football and classwork. He said that there is a room in Westerlin Hall that is set up with a speed bag and heavy bag for his punching routine and mirrors for shadow boxing. His work also includes a three-mile run.

The irony was not lost on the 21-year-old that a serious knee injury to Swaney, a senior linebacker, opened the door for him to see more playing time this season. Both players injured their knees in preseason scrimmages.

“I wish it worked out differently since it is his senior season,” Hudson said of Swaney who said he is planning on being back with the Vikings next fall. “He’s our captain and has earned so many accolades here and is very much a leader on this team. I just came off the injury and was rusty in a lot of areas. I’m trying to do the best I can.

“I am not a stranger to adverse situations like that. Sometimes you just have to step up and do your job.”

In addition to his athletic endeavors, the finance major with a minor in philosophy said he is planning on attending law school when he finishes at Augie.

So how does a kid from Milton, Ga., with a boxing background end up playing football at a college in Rock Island?

“I guess the easy answer is that my dad grew up in Davenport,” Hudson said of his father, Jack, who also attended St. Ambrose University, according to Michael.

With extended family in the Quad-Cities for much of his life, Hudson said that his ties here ran deep, including running the Quad City Times Bix 7 road race since he was 6 years old.

Now he spends his time running on the turf at Lindberg Stadium.

“We used to come visit my grandmother who used to live here and run the Bix every year," Hudson said. "It became a family tradition. It started with the Quick Bix and I think we lied about my age so I could get in the actual Bix. My family is a bunch of long-distance runners.”

And then when it came to colleges, he said that Augie fit the bill with its academic and athletic reputations and actually was suggested by his dad, who is also his boxing coach.

“I’ve been hearing about Augustana my entire life; it’s one of the things my dad talked about," Hudson said. “I had never visited (the campus) until I was looking for a place to play football because I had a real good senior year of high school in football.

“I wanted a smaller school and Georgia just doesn’t have the best selection of smaller schools with good education and football programs."