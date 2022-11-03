AUGUSTANA FOOTBALL: RI's Vesey turns hard work into success

From his office inside Lindberg Stadium, Augustana College football coach Steve Bell can look out his window onto the playing surface and keep tabs of what is happening on the field below.

Many times when he would gaze out of the large glass panes, he would see one person on the field getting in extra work or doing extra conditioning in hopes of improving himself.

There was no doubt in his mind who that person was — Rock Island High School graduate Jordan Vesey.

“He does a lot of work even his teammates don’t see,” said Bell of the senior wide receiver. “When no one’s around, he’s out there by himself working.”

That’s nothing more than the byproduct of his drive and willingness to improve his football stock.

“I don’t feel like I’ve reached my full potential at all yet,” said Vesey. “I would love to see how far I can go and how good I can actually become at this game. Safe to say that this is not going to be it.”

And that makes Saturday’s senior day festivities a bit of a conundrum for the senior wide receiver.

“I just want to enjoy the moment,” said Vesey, who will be one of 28 senior Vikings along with one fifth-year player to be honored before Saturday’s home finale against Carthage.

“There’s a strong feeling inside me that this is not the end; I’m not done yet,” said Vesey.

He admitted that a number of seniors in this class have had similar feelings and the talk has begun about them using the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted to student-athletes who were enrolled during the COVID-19 pandemic year.

For Vesey, that extra year would have him playing as a 23-year-old. He began his college career at Wartburg and then took a semester off before a semester at the College of DuPage when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. However, he realized that he wanted to be closer to home.

So, while being an older player on the team, he admits that his body hasn’t taken a beating on the field.

In fact, he admits that he is in the best shape of his life and figuring out ways to make himself even better.

“This past summer I actually worked with a trainer,” said Vesey, who admitted that he took his workouts to a different level with a new training regimen. “There’s just new styles of working out that I’ve discovered and they’ve helped me tremendously in my game. I’ve gotten quicker, faster, more explosive.”

But that’s not the only place he has improved and that has shown as Augie’s legitimate deep threat in an offense that has opened up the passing game. Vesey is fourth on the team in catches (18), averaging nearly 13 yards per catch, and has a pair of scoring catches. He and quarterback Cole Bhardwaj have just missed on a handful of other deep passes.

“I’m able to understand the game a lot better and am able to catch the ball a lot better,” said Vesey. “I just feel like there’s another level that I can take it to.”

Bell has seen that extra work pay off in terms of being physically strong and learning the game as he has matured.

“With Jordan, it’s been a work in progress,” said Bell. “I thought he was pretty raw coming out of high school. He had some twitch and had some speed; he just needed some seasoning and needed to develop some mental toughness. I think he’s done a terrific job working through those scenarios.”

Even though he hasn’t been the most targeted receiver for the 5-3 Vikings who come into Saturday’s game with a 4-3 CCIW mark, he has provided the team with a valuable asset — a deep threat.

“Every game, there’s always a moment where I take the top off the coverage,” said Vesey. “Sometimes we hit it, sometimes we don’t. But it makes the defense respect us a lot more and it opens up our slots.”

His opportunity with the Vikings has opened a whole new world for him off the field. Being back home, he said, has allowed him to join his mom, Janet, in the real estate business. As property owners, the Business Marketing major says he has a viable option for income that he said could pave the way for an easier route to a fifth-year of college football or an open door to a professional football career.

With his football talent still on an upward trajectory, options abound for the former prep state track qualifier on the football field.

“I wanted to see myself grow and develop,” said Vesey of his original expectations for college football. “I didn't expect to come here and be a great player and do all these different things. I knew that I had a lot of growing to do.

“I’ve definitely grown a lot, but I feel like I’ve left a lot out there on the table. The improvement is definitely there from rout running to catching balls.”

No matter what happens on the field in the future, Bell is confident that Vesey will find success.

“At the end of the day, he’s a very intelligent kid and very perceptive,” said the Vikings’ coach. “He will be very successful outside of football because he’s a worker.”