AUGUSTANA FOOTBALL: Vikings push No. 11 Thunder, but fall short

For much of Saturday evening’s battle, the Augustana College football team went toe-to-toe with 11th-ranked Wheaton at the Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex.

Augie — going with a throwback uniform combination with blue jerseys over gold pants — jumped on top, driving 76 yards in eight plays to open the contest.

However, not converting on the next two offensive possessions after Wheaton turnovers proved costly. Augie also missed opportunities later in the game and suffered from an inability to stop the explosive Thunder offense.

Despite playing a quality game, the Vikings left the Family Weekend contest looking at a 38-28 defeat.

“We just talked about that, that there are no moral victories,” said Augie defensive end Chase Tatum, who finished with a game-high 13 tackles, 11 of them solo stops. “You look at the scoreboard and it shows a loss. But it was a lesson, not a loss.”

Throughout the week, Augie coach Steve Bell asked his team to get the game into the fourth quarter with a chance to win. The Vikings (2-1) did just that.

“We know that we were in the game the whole time,” said Augie junior wide receiver Ian Gorken, who finished with eight catches for 127 yards and two scores. “We have the guys, we have the plays to go out and win that game. We just had too many mental mistakes. … We just need to get better from it.”

Two fourth-quarter touchdowns made it a game right down to the wire. Ty Rivelli scored the first of those on a 4-yard run.

Augie’s defense then forced a punt and the offense responded with a quick four-play, 62-yard drive aided by a pass interference penalty. Thomas Hall then found Ian Gorken for a 28-yard scoring strike with 7:39 left in the contest. Sidney Maroon’s point-after kick made it a 35-28 contest with 7:39 still left.

Wheaton (2-1), with senior running back Giovanni Weeks (36 carries, 266 yards) doing most of the damage, methodically drove 12 plays and covered 70 yards. While Augie’s defense held, Caleb Mary capped the drive with a 22-yard field goal with just 1:48 left in regulation to create a 10-point margin.

After driving to the Wheaton 38, Hall lofted a pass toward Bobby Inserra, who was knocked off his spot before the ball got to him and the pass picked by Riley Schwartz, his second of the game — the first a pick-six.

“The guys got the game deep into the fourth quarter like we asked,” said Bell. “You just can’t make mistakes. Too many penalties, Too many mistakes, turnovers.”

The Vikings finished with three turnovers — all interceptions by Hall, who was in for the second straight game because of an injury to starter Cole Bhardwaj. Hall, who missed the entire second quarter getting a foot injury looked at, completed 21 of 35 passes for 274 yards with two TDs. Liam Crawley came in and completed 10 of 17 passes for 86 yards and a TD toss to Inserra.

The Vikings finished with 391 yards offense in 70 snaps.

Wheaton churned out 513 yards in 66 plays with Weeks breaking off some big runs.

The Vikings couldn’t have scripted a better start as they took the opening kick and drove 76 yards in eight plays. Hall hit Gorken with a 4-yard TD toss that gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead after Sidney Maroon added the point-after kick just three minutes, four seconds into the game.

Augie’s defense then did its best to set up the upset. Wheaton’s first two drives were stalled by a Michael Hudson interception and Cole Romano fumble recovery.

Those ensuing possessions, however, ended with a 47-yard missed field goal and Hall being picked on an ill-advised heave into the end zone.

“Our guys competed,” said Bell. “There’s no moral victories, but they did what we asked them to do and they competed their tails off and made it a 60-minute game.”

The next three possessions featured the teams trading scores. Wheaton QB Will Bowers sandwiched runs of four and two yards for scores around Inserra's 7-yard TD catch from Crawley.

Wheaton added one third-quarter offensive TD and the defensive pick-six to open a 35-14 advantage heading into the fourth.