Augustana lands seven on all-CCIW football team

A turnaround season led to plenty of accolades for the Augustana Vikings.

Seven total players received all-conference honors from the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin on Wednesday after the Vikings finished the year 6-4, their first winning season since 2010.

Defensive lineman Xavier Holley and linebacker Luke Sawicki were named to the first team while five others earned second team honors.

Holley, a senior from Bettendorf, finished the season fourth in the nation with 13.5 sacks and 11th with 19.5 tackles for loss, both of which are school single-season records. He was the team's fifth-leading tackler this year with 45 and had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.

Holley finished his career second on the school's all-time sack list with 22 sacks and fifth with 33.5 tackles for loss.

Sawicki, a senior from Naperville, Illinois, was Augustana's leading tackler for the second year in a row. He finished with 87 tackles, 50 solo and was second on the team with 15.5 tackles for loss. He was second in the conference in tackles and finished tied for 10th on the school's career list with 228 tackles.