Backs work to give Hawkeyes a running start

IOWA CITY — Looking around the running back room in the Iowa football complex, Gavin Williams realizes he’s no longer the new kid on the block.

“I’m not the young guy anymore. The guys I looked up to for leadership and advice, they’re gone," the Hawkeye sophomore said. “Now, I’m that guy. Instead of asking questions, I’m doing my best to answer them."

Williams expects to help Iowa answer some of the issues it is working to overcome on offense, topping the new-look preseason depth chart at running back as the Hawkeyes work toward Saturday’s 11 a.m. season opener against South Dakota State.

It’s an opportunity Williams looks forward to as new backs provide new hope for an offense that underachieved during a 10-4 season a year ago.

Defense and special teams carried Iowa to the Big Ten West Division title last season while the only thing the Hawkeye offense did consistently was sputter, ranking 99th in the nation in scoring, 102nd in rushing, 109th in passing and 121st in total offense.

The reasons behind Iowa’s struggles were multi-layered.

A combination of injuries and inexperience impacted early-season consistency in the offensive line, impacting both the ability to run the ball and create necessary timing for the passing game to work.

Quarterback Spencer Petras, working with a veteran tight end in Sam LaPorta and a relatively young group of receivers, connected on just 57.3% of his passes.

Putting all of those pieces together on offense has been an offseason objective of the Hawkeyes and remains an objective at the onset of the 2022 season.

“We’re all focused on that and we’re excited to see where it gets us," Petras said. “We have a lot of guys who have been practicing really well, working hard."

The way Iowa’s offense is built success will always begin with an ability to run the football and trouble there started on first down last season.

The Hawkeyes ranked 104th among 130 programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision in first-down offense, losing yardage on 39 first-down carries and impacting a third-down conversion rate of 34% that ranked 110th in the nation.

“It all comes down to doing a better job of moving the football and that’s what we’re working to get done," Petras said. “I need to get better. It starts with that. But, I think every player on this team has taken on that same attitude."

LaPorta, who led Iowa with 53 receptions last season, senses that as well.

“It’s not on any one player. It’s on all of us. I know I dropped some balls I should have caught," LaPorta said. “Those things add up and we’re all working to clean that up. Coach (Kirk) Ferentz talks all the time about making makeable plays and really, that’s what it’s about. We left a lot of those out on the field last season."

From Williams’ perspective, that includes becoming more effective whenever the ball is put in his hands.

When Tyler Goodson opted to leave the program early in December and take his game to the NFL, it was Williams who started in the backfield in Iowa’s Citrus Bowl match-up with Kentucky.

The 6-foot, 214-pound Altoona, Iowa, native teamed with Leshon Williams in that backfield that day and both provided a hint of their abilities.

Gavin Williams rushed for 98 yards on 16 carries and Leshon Williams, a 5-10, 210-pound sophomore from Oak Lawn Richards in suburban Chicago, ran 10 times for 42 yards.

“Feel good about both of those guys," coach Kirk Ferentz said. “… I think we have a good one-two punch there."

Goodson gained 1,151 yards last season — Iowa’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017 — but when injuries impacted the availability of senior Ivory Kelly-Martin it was Gavin Williams who emerged as the Hawkeyes’ second-leading rusher.

He finished the season with 305 yards, carrying at least 10 times in four of Iowa’s final six games.

“There was a lot to learn from that season and I’ve done everything I can to learn from my experiences," Gavin Williams said.

That includes sharing what he has learned with Iowa’s next generation of running backs.

“Now, I’m working to make certain that everybody is on the same page, that we’re all focused on what it takes to make our offense more productive and get the most out of every opportunity with have," he said.

That work includes helping true freshmen running backs Jaziun Patterson and Kaleb Johnson gain a quick understanding of how to make film work for them.

Gavin Williams, who missed some practice time early in fall camp with an injury, said he has concentrated on learning how to truly study defenses and the tendencies opposing linebackers may present to create opportunities.

Ferentz said Patterson and Johnson have made a quick impression.

“They have really learned well on the field and they both have some talent, too, which always helps, but they’ve got the right mindset," Ferentz said. “I’m feeling a little better about our whole situation than I was a month or so ago."

Patterson, a 5-10, 188-pound native of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Johnson, a 6-0, 212-pound Hamilton, Ohio native, both ran hard and ran well during Iowa’s open practice earlier this month.

The pair are roommates and Patterson said they are working together to help each other adjust to the college game.

“We’re roommates and all summer, we’ve been working together, going through the play book and formations and teaching each other pass protection, all that," Patterson said.

“We’ve spent a lot of nights teaching each other to be ready for camp and the season. We want to be ready to help the offense whenever we’re asked."