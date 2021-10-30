Badgers find room to run against Hawkeyes

MADISON, Wis. — Iowa knew what Wisconsin running backs Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi brought to the field, but dealing with the Badgers’ duo turned out to be a challenge for the Hawkeyes.
Allen and Mellusi combined for 152 of the 166 yards the Badgers rushed for in Saturday’s 27-7 victory over Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium.
Most were collected as Wisconsin opened up a 20-0 advantage by halftime, piling up 102 yards on the ground in a half against a Hawkeye defense that started the day allowing 89.7 yards per game on the ground.
"We felt prepared," defensive tackle Noah Shannon said. "They ran a lot of slants, a lot of inside zone, things they usually do. We just didn’t perform."
Before the Badgers, only one of Iowa’s first seven opponents — Penn State with 107 yards — had topped 100 rushing yards in a game against the Hawkeye defense.
Linebacker Seth Benson said the Hawkeyes were not consistent enough in their execution to stop Wisconsin, which was held to nearly half of the 293 rushing yards it had averaged in its three previous games.
"We didn’t make the plays we needed to make to hold them down the way we needed to," Benson said.
Consistent deliveries: Iowa special teams delivered what coach Kirk Ferentz found to be the Hawkeyes’ most consistent performances Saturday.
Tory Taylor averaged 49 yards on seven points and Charlies Jones end up averaging 30 yards on two kickoff returns and 9.9 yards on four punt returns.
"They were among few highlights we had," Ferentz said.
Streak stopped: With his second one-yard scoring run of the game, Graham Mertz helped Wisconsin accomplish something no Iowa opponent had accomplished since 2018.
He ended Iowa’s streak of 29 games of holding opponents to 24 points or less, which had been the longest active streak among the 130 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
The last team to score more than 24 on the Hawkeye defense was Nebraska, which scored 28 in a three-point loss to Iowa on Nov 23, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium.
Roberts out: Iowa’s injury situation at cornerback grew again prior to the Wisconsin game.
Terry Roberts, expected to make his second start in place of injured Riley Moss, was in sweats as the Hawkeyes warmed up Saturday after suffering a late-week injury in practice.
Sophomore Jermari Harris finished with seven tackles in his first career start in place of Roberts, whose absence impacted not only Iowa’s defense but special teams where Roberts has been effective from the gunner position the past two-plus seasons.
Line change: Iowa started its fifth combination of offensive linemen Saturday, with Jack Plumb moving into the right tackle position in place of Nick DeJong.
The start was the third for Plumb in his career. The junior from Green Bay, Wis., started at right tackle in wins over Nebraska and Illinois in 2020.
Ferentz said the shift was a result of ongoing competition in practice.
Slow start: Iowa started Saturday the way it has most recent games, slowly.
The Hawkeyes did not score a touchdown in the opening quarter of play for the fifth straight game as Wisconsin opened a 7-0 lead after one.
Iowa has been shut out in the first quarter in its last two starts, mustered only a field goal in the opening quarter of wins over Penn State and Maryland and did not score in the first quarter against Colorado State.
Tyler Goodson owns Iowa’s only two first-quarter offensive touchdowns of the season, scoring a 46-yard run against Kent State and on a 56-yard carry in the season-opening victory over Indiana.
Road test: True freshman Cooper DeJean earned a spot on Iowa’s travel roster for the first time Saturday and gained 20 yards on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter.
DeJean faked a pass during his return after Wisconsin had taken a 27-7 lead.
He has positioned himself for some time on special teams with his recent work in practice, earning compliments from special teams coach LeVar Woods for his work.
DeJean could play in up to four games and still maintain a redshirt year this season, a priority for nearly every true freshman on the roster.
In Hawkeye hands: Iowa managers retained possession of the Rusty Tool Box with a flag football win over their peers from Wisconsin on Friday night.
Managers from the two teams have played a flag football game the night before the Iowa-Wisconsin game for two decades now, with the with winner claiming possession of an old tool box with the winning team adding a sticker from its program annually.
Hawkeye managers ended an 11-year win streak by the Badgers in 2019 and have held the tool box since.
Trophy dash: Wisconsin regained possession of the Heartland Trophy with Saturday's win.
The Badgers have won 10 of the 16 games the have played against the Hawkeyes since the 72-pound brass bull was first presented to the winner in the border rivalry in 2004.
The loss was just Iowa's fifth in its last 25 trophy games.