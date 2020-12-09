Badgers present Petras with a challenge

As he grows into his role, Wisconsin presents an entirely different challenge for Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras.
The Hawkeyes’ first-year starter has watched the Badgers work from a spot on the sidelines the past two seasons and views Wisconsin’s 3-4 alignment as the toughest test Iowa has faced so far this season.
“It’s a different type of team than we’ve seen. They do what they want to do really well,’’ Petras said. “They’re very disciplined and we definitely have our work cut out for us. We’re up for the challenge.’’
Heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium, the Badgers have split the four games they have played during a season that has seen three games canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
However, a dominating defense has remained a constant throughout a stop-and-go season.
Wisconsin leads the nation in total defense, allowing 229.3 yards per game and despite the limited sample size, the Badgers have been the most effective defense in stopping the run.
Wisconsin has held its last three opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards and is the only team in the country that has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season.
Petras said the bulk of his preparation for the Badgers has centered on watching tape from the four games Wisconsin has played this season.
With that limitation, Petras said he has also watched some tape from last season and even looked at some clips from 2018 to gain an understanding of how the Badgers might handle certain situations.
“They bring a lot of pressure and they’re very consistent in what they do,’’ Petras said.
Allowing just 2.9 yards per carry, the Badgers will be tested by Iowa running backs Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent. The pair have averaged 5.5 yards per carry while gaining 826 yards on 151 rushes during the Hawkeyes’ ongoing five-game win streak.
“This is a game where it is going to be all about being patient, letting the blocks set up and then making them miss,’’ Goodson said. “They’re a very good defensive team.’’
Petras gets that as well.
“It’s a big game for us, a big test,’’ Petras said. “They’ve been the team in the (Big Ten) West for the last decade. Nobody on this team has beat Wisconsin, none of us has ever held the Heartland Trophy, so it’s definitely a big game for us.’’
It’s also a big test for Petras.
There have been inconsistencies in the sophomore’s performance throughout the Hawkeyes’ 5-2 start, but there has been growth as well.
He currently has completed 57.3 percent of his passes, an improvement of nearly four percent over the past two games and a number that compares to the 55.8-percent completion rate Petras’ predecessor, Nate Stanley, had as a first-year starter as a sophomore in 2017.
Petras said he has worked to maintain a steady, confident approach regardless of what is taking place on the field.
“I’ve tried to stay that way. That’s important for any player, just to be confident and be ready to keep moving ahead,’’ Petras said.
That has been his approach during a unique debut season.
“Every game has been a learning experience for me,’’ Petras said. “And, every game has been a challenge. I’ve tried to make sure that I prepare as well as I can and I’ve tried not to look too much at the big picture. It’s all been day to day, week to week, that kind of thing.’’
As Petras continues to progress, Wisconsin may have a decision to make at quarterback this week.
Graham Mertz has started each of the Badgers’ four games this season, making an unanticipated move into the starting lineup when returning starter Jack Coan broke his foot during preseason camp.
Coan is back at practice and there is a chance he could be on the field Saturday at Iowa, coach Paul Chryst said Monday.
“The thing I appreciate about Jack and all the quarterbacks in that room, you can have honest conversations,’’ Chryst said. “So, I think we’ve got to see how this week goes for Jack first and foremost. Then you make decisions following that.’’
Chryst said Coan must prove on the practice field that he has put the injury behind him before he will take snaps in a game.
“That’s one huge part of it,’’ Chryst said. “Then, is he ready to play and confident to where you can trust it? You do not what someone coming off of an injury thinking about it. Last week, we made some progress there.’’
Mertz has had his moments under center.
The 6-foot-3, 224-pound redshirt freshman from Overland Park, Kansas, threw seven touchdown passes and no interceptions in his first two starts, completing 32-of-43 passes for 375 yards in season-opening victories over Illinois and Michigan.
In the Badgers’ most recent games, a 17-7 loss to Northwestern and a 14-6 loss to Indiana, Mertz has completed 43-of-75 passes for 432 yards but has thrown four interceptions and just one touchdown pass.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz sees more good than bad in the way Mertz operates the Wisconsin offense.
“Doesn’t change year to year with them. A tough, physical football team that makes you earn everything you get,’’ Ferentz said. “They have a good offensive line again, a good running game, a quarterback who looks very impressive and good receivers.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!