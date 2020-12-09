Badgers present Petras with a challenge

With that limitation, Petras said he has also watched some tape from last season and even looked at some clips from 2018 to gain an understanding of how the Badgers might handle certain situations.

“They bring a lot of pressure and they’re very consistent in what they do,’’ Petras said.

Allowing just 2.9 yards per carry, the Badgers will be tested by Iowa running backs Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent. The pair have averaged 5.5 yards per carry while gaining 826 yards on 151 rushes during the Hawkeyes’ ongoing five-game win streak.

“This is a game where it is going to be all about being patient, letting the blocks set up and then making them miss,’’ Goodson said. “They’re a very good defensive team.’’

Petras gets that as well.

“It’s a big game for us, a big test,’’ Petras said. “They’ve been the team in the (Big Ten) West for the last decade. Nobody on this team has beat Wisconsin, none of us has ever held the Heartland Trophy, so it’s definitely a big game for us.’’

It’s also a big test for Petras.

There have been inconsistencies in the sophomore’s performance throughout the Hawkeyes’ 5-2 start, but there has been growth as well.