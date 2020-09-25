Baileys getting chance to shine together

The only reason they ever saw the field together was because JaQuan’s leg injury forced him to take a redshirt year and because Josh decided to stick it out and keep improving at Iowa State even though he was stuck behind Ray Lima and Jamahl Johnson for three years.

“I think toughness is defined by how you respond to adversity, right?” Campbell said. “Perseverance is very definitive of really both of these two young men. Josh is a young man that — you want to talk toughness? He had not played a lot of meaningful snaps until the fifth year. ... To stay the course, to keep getting better, to stay in the weight room, to keep coming to work every day, to keep showing up, that’s really hard to do (in our) society of instant gratification.

“And here's a young man, a fifth-year senior, where there has not been a lot of gratification for the work that he's put into his craft and yet he kept pounding away, hoping at some point, that gratification would occur.”

Against Louisiana that gratification came. Josh had four tackles and two tackles for a loss to go along with the aforementioned quarterback pressure. JaQuan had five tackles, a tackle for a loss, a quarterback hurry and a pass break up.