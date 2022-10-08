Bailey's pick seals triumph for Illinois over Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Moline’s Matthew Bailey didn’t leave anything to chance.

The Illinois freshman intercepted a Spencer Petras pass with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining Saturday night to seal the Fighting Illini’s field goal-filled 9-6 victory over Iowa at Memorial Stadium.

"This is the first time we've beaten them since 2008, but it's the first time we beat Iowa and Wisconsin since 1989. We are clearing a lot of good hurdles and moving forward,'' Illinois coach Bret Bielema said.

The win ended an eight-game win streak by the Hawkeyes in the border rivalry and Iowa’s first turnover in four games essentially determined the outcome.

"It's not on one guy. It's on all of us," tight end Sam LaPorta said. "We were in the red zone multiple times today and came away with field goals. It's frustrating."

Bailey added to the Hawkeyes' frustration second interception of the season.

He was wide open over the middle of the field when he wrapped his arms around the errant pass by Petras.

The interception came after Fabrizio Pinton hit his third field goal of the game to break a tie which had stood since the second quarter.

Pinton connected on a 36-yard try with 2:49 to go to push Illinois up 9-6.

The kick came on a second chance of sorts for the Fighting Illini, who overcame three turnovers to win.

A video review reversed a call on the field, negating an 81-yard fumble return that Iowa’s Riley Moss had recorded for what would have been the game’s only touchdown.

Moss had scooped up a loose ball that came out of the hands of quarterback Artur Sitkowski but a review revealed that Sitkowski’s elbow had touched the ground before he lost possession of the ball.

"It was a big call. That would have been a game-changing play," Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean said. "To have it taken away stung."

The overturned call gave Pinton the chance to give Illinois its fifth win in sixth games this season while the Hawkeyes stumbled to 3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten play.

"It's a tough one to swallow," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "We didn't do enough to make the plays we needed to make to win the game."

The Hawkeyes have scored seven offensive touchdowns through six games.

"We're not doing enough," Petras said. "It starts with me. I've got to do better."

Petras completed 18-of-36 passes for 170 yards, including nine passes to LaPorta for 100 yards. Leshon Williams led Iowa's ground game, collecting 32 of the 52 rushing yards the Hawkeyes had against the Big Ten's leading rush defense.

"They didn't give us anything," Williams said.

Chase Brown led Illinois in rushing with 146 yards on 31 carries in a game that saw the teams trade a pair of field goals apiece during a first half that ended in a 6-6 tie.

The Hawkeyes had a chance to take a lead into the locker room at the break, but after connecting on his fifth and sixth field goals in as many tries in an Iowa uniform, Drew Stevens missed a 45-yard attempt with 12 seconds remaining in the half.

The miss came at the end of an opening half which saw the Illinois defense hold Iowa to a minus-10 yards rushing on 11 carries. The Hawkeyes also were unable to make the most of a pair of Fighting Illini snafus in the second quarter.

A punt popped out of Isaiah Williams’ arms and into the hands of Jack Campbell midway through the quarter, but a sack and a hold put Iowa in a position where it had to punt the ball away again with 4:27 left in the half.

Williams fumbled the ball away following a reception two snaps later at the Illinois 5-yard line. Moss forced the fumble and Seth Benson recovered it.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the Hawkeyes out of the red zone. While Iowa worked its way back to the 9-yard line, Stevens hit a 27-yard field goal with 2:48 to go in the half.

The kick was the fourth of the game for two teams which started with lengthy game-opening drives, forging a 3-3 tie which stuck until Pinton pushed the Fighting Illini in front 6-3 with his second field goal of the game with 8 minutes remaining in the first half.

Illinois converted on a pair of fourth-down plays as it crafted a game-opening 17-play, 66-yard drive that ended when Pinton connected on his first career field goal.

The redshirt freshman hit from 27 yards after the Fighting Illini drive stalled at the 9-yard line following three straight incomplete passes by Tommy DeVito.

DeVito, who would leave the game and not return with an injured lower left leg late the first quarter, moved the chains on carries of three and two yards on fourth-down plays on a drive that saw Brown carry seven times for 26 yards.

The Hawkeyes answered on their initial drive of the game.

Petras hit LaPorta with third-down passes of 31 and 30 yards to move Iowa to the Illinois 7-yard line where the Hawkeyes lost one yard on first- and second-down plays and were backed up to the 14 by a false start.

Following no gain on third down, Drew Stevens hit a 32-yard field goal to even the score with 3:51 remaining in the opening quarter.

"We had too many drives, too many times," Petras said, "when we shot ourselves in the foot."