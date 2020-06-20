Barta: Action eases potential recruiting issues

IOWA CITY – Actions, not words, will likely dictate the long-term ramifications of how claims of racial disparity within the Iowa football program will impact the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has secured verbal commitments for the majority of the scholarships it has available for its 2021 recruiting class with 16 players having announced intentions to become part of a class that will likely sign a little over 20 players beginning in December.

Coach Kirk Ferentz and director of athletics Gary Barta have both indicated they expect questions from prospective players and their parents in upcoming weeks and months and at this point, all players who have publicly announced commitments remain committed.

Still, Iowa coaches are preparing themselves to deal with questions from both players already committed to becoming Hawkeyes and those who are being recruited to address remaining needs in this year’s class as well as players from future classes who have received scholarship offers.

“Certainly any time your program goes through a negative situation or a challenging situation, it can potentially impact recruiting,’’ Barta said. “It’s not No. 1 on my list of concerns right now. More importantly, let’s get it handled, start putting a plan in place moving forward, then recruiting will take care of itself.’’