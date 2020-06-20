Barta: Action eases potential recruiting issues

IOWA CITY – Actions, not words, will likely dictate the long-term ramifications of how claims of racial disparity within the Iowa football program will impact the Hawkeyes.
Iowa has secured verbal commitments for the majority of the scholarships it has available for its 2021 recruiting class with 16 players having announced intentions to become part of a class that will likely sign a little over 20 players beginning in December.
Coach Kirk Ferentz and director of athletics Gary Barta have both indicated they expect questions from prospective players and their parents in upcoming weeks and months and at this point, all players who have publicly announced commitments remain committed.
Still, Iowa coaches are preparing themselves to deal with questions from both players already committed to becoming Hawkeyes and those who are being recruited to address remaining needs in this year’s class as well as players from future classes who have received scholarship offers.
“Certainly any time your program goes through a negative situation or a challenging situation, it can potentially impact recruiting,’’ Barta said. “It’s not No. 1 on my list of concerns right now. More importantly, let’s get it handled, start putting a plan in place moving forward, then recruiting will take care of itself.’’
Ferentz said coaches have reached out to players committed to the Hawkeyes and to players they are recruiting, providing as many answers as possible while addressing the issues that have resulted in the situation.
“The main objective is to deal with things openly and assure people that we will address anything that needs to be addressed,’’ Ferentz said.
Strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle, who was alleged by a number of former players to have made racially inappropriate comments or actions, was first placed on leave and then resigned last last week after reaching a separation agreement with the university.
An independent review of similar allegations made about several assistant coaches in the football program is ongoing and being conducted by a Kansas City law firm, Husch Blackwell.
Barta made it a point during an emotion-filled news conference last week to publicly apologize for what had taken place.
“It’s to say ‘I’m sorry’ to former student-athletes, coaches, staff, current student-athletes, anybody who had had a negative experience with Iowa football,’’ Barta said.
“When I say ‘negative,’ if you felt mistreated, misled, discriminated against, whatever may be the case, I am truly sorry. We want everybody who participates in our program to have a great experience academically, athletically and socially.’’
Ferentz has found the issues raised disturbing and has expressed a willingness to correct whatever problems need to be addressed.
“Anybody who has a bad experience in our program, anyone who leaves here without a degree, that’s a failure for our program,’’ Ferentz said. “We have to be better than that.’’
