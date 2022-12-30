Barta: Iowa donor lists will remain internal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – While he understands the objective, University of Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said Friday the university will not provide personal information about season ticket holders and other donors to a collective that supports Hawkeye programs.

Operators of the Iowa Swarm collective, which raises money to assist the Hawkeye football and men’s and women’s basketball programs in name, image and likeness endeavors, expressed frustration recently that the university would not provide the group with its database of ticket holders and donors.

Meeting with reporters following a TransPerfect Music City Bowl news conference, Barta said he continues to support the work of the Swarm collective but cannot support the group’s request to receive the information it wants to assist its marketing efforts.

“The only real difference we have is me turning over the personal information of our season-ticket holders and our donors and we’re not going to do that,’’ Barta said. “We haven’t done that for anyone else. I’ve talked to a lot of (athletic directors) around the country and I still haven’t heard one school that has done that.’’

Others haven’t been so quiet in the week since Swarm collective organizers went public with their frustration.

“I’ve heard from plenty of season-ticket holders and donors who say, ‘You better not give away my personal information,’ so we won’t do that,’’ Barta said. “But, we will continue to support the Swarm.’’

Collective organizers suggest that other Big Ten schools have emailed season-ticket holders and donors, encouraging support of the collectives that support their programs.

Barta did that in an open letter to Hawkeye fans posted on social media earlier this week, but he said providing personal information to a third party will not happen.

He said the Iowa Swarm’s recent decision to become a corporate sponsor of Hawkeye Sports Properties does allow additional opportunities for the athletics department to promote the collective within the structure of NCAA rules.

“We want to do that. Whether it’s giving to the Swarm or giving to the I-Club or facilities, I’m on board and I’m encouraging donors to give as well,’’ Barta said.

Barta said the group’s fundraising efforts fall outside the realm of gender equity laws.

“The Swarm has no responsibility for gender equity," Barta said. "I acknowledge that. But everything we do, we have to view through the lens of making sure we’re fair to men and women."