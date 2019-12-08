Batterson's ballot: Holding steady

I contemplated a change at the top of my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll, but opted to keep things the same in the top three positions.
Ohio State, LSU and Clemson continue to fill the top three spots. All were impressive Saturday, are terrific football teams and are capable of winning the national championship.
I held onto the Buckeyes in the No. 1 position in part because of how they defeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game.
The grit Ohio State showed in coming back from 14-0 and 21-7 deficits demonstrated that there is a little more to this Buckeye team than simply the ability to overwhelm opponents with fast starts and superior talent. That trait could help OSU moving forward.
Oklahoma moves into the No. 4 spot this week following its win over Baylor in the Big 12 title game. The Sooners move up from sixth, with Georgia and Utah moving down following losses in conference title games.
I have the Bulldogs in fifth, followed by Florida, Oregon, Alabama, Utah and Auburn.
Baylor heads my second 10, with Wisconsin dropping from 10th to 13th behind Penn State and in front of Michigan, Notre Dame and Iowa.
Cincinnati is the only team I dropped off of my ballot this week, following its second straight loss to Memphis. They're replaced by Air Force at 24, with Virginia moving from 23rd to 25th following its loss to Clemson in the ACC title game.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP top 25, which is scheduled to be released mid-morning today in advance of the College Football Playoff poll:
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Clemson
4. Oklahoma
5. Georgia
6. Florida
7. Oregon
You have free articles remaining.
8. Alabama
9. Utah
10. Auburn
11. Baylor
12. Penn State
13. Wisconsin
14. Michigan
15. Notre Dame
16. Iowa
17. Memphia
18. Boise State
19. Minnesota
20. Appalachian State
21. Navy
22. USC
23. Oklahoma State
24. Air Force
25. Virginia