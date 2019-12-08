Batterson's ballot: Holding steady

I contemplated a change at the top of my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll, but opted to keep things the same in the top three positions.

Ohio State, LSU and Clemson continue to fill the top three spots. All were impressive Saturday, are terrific football teams and are capable of winning the national championship.

I held onto the Buckeyes in the No. 1 position in part because of how they defeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game.

The grit Ohio State showed in coming back from 14-0 and 21-7 deficits demonstrated that there is a little more to this Buckeye team than simply the ability to overwhelm opponents with fast starts and superior talent. That trait could help OSU moving forward.

Oklahoma moves into the No. 4 spot this week following its win over Baylor in the Big 12 title game. The Sooners move up from sixth, with Georgia and Utah moving down following losses in conference title games.

I have the Bulldogs in fifth, followed by Florida, Oregon, Alabama, Utah and Auburn.

Baylor heads my second 10, with Wisconsin dropping from 10th to 13th behind Penn State and in front of Michigan, Notre Dame and Iowa.