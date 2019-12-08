You are the owner of this article.
Batterson's ballot: Holding steady

Big Ten Championship Football

Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Buckeyes' win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy

I contemplated a change at the top of my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll, but opted to keep things the same in the top three positions.

Ohio State, LSU and Clemson continue to fill the top three spots. All were impressive Saturday, are terrific football teams and are capable of winning the national championship.

I held onto the Buckeyes in the No. 1 position in part because of how they defeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game.

The grit Ohio State showed in coming back from 14-0 and 21-7 deficits demonstrated that there is a little more to this Buckeye team than simply the ability to overwhelm opponents with fast starts and superior talent. That trait could help OSU moving forward.

Oklahoma moves into the No. 4 spot this week following its win over Baylor in the Big 12 title game. The Sooners move up from sixth, with Georgia and Utah moving down following losses in conference title games.

I have the Bulldogs in fifth, followed by Florida, Oregon, Alabama, Utah and Auburn.

Baylor heads my second 10, with Wisconsin dropping from 10th to 13th behind Penn State and in front of Michigan, Notre Dame and Iowa.

Cincinnati is the only team I dropped off of my ballot this week, following its second straight loss to Memphis. They're replaced by Air Force at 24, with Virginia moving from 23rd to 25th following its loss to Clemson in the ACC title game.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP top 25, which is scheduled to be released mid-morning today in advance of the College Football Playoff poll:

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

5. Georgia

6. Florida

7. Oregon

8. Alabama

9. Utah

10. Auburn

11. Baylor

12. Penn State

13. Wisconsin

14. Michigan

15. Notre Dame

16. Iowa

17. Memphia

18. Boise State

19. Minnesota

20. Appalachian State

21. Navy

22. USC

23. Oklahoma State

24. Air Force

25. Virginia

