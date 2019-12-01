Batterson's ballot: Low Tide

A few head-to-head match-ups resulted in some movement on my ballot for this week's Associated Press poll.

Alabama was the only team in my 10 from a week ago to lose, but the Tide's three-point loss to Auburn and some Saturday observations did lead to a handful of changes.

Ohio State, LSU and Clemson are still my top three, with Georgia and Utah moving into the final two spots in my top five. I moved the Utes in front of Oklahoma for this first time this week, with the Sooners staying steady at six after their win in the Bedlam battle with Oklahoma State.

Florida, Baylor, Alabama and Wisconsin round out my top 10. The No. 9 ranking is the lowest by far I've had this season for the Tide, which I had ranked second on my preseason ballot and spent six weeks in the top spot before falling three weeks ago following a loss to LSU.

I mentioned in this space a couple of weeks ago after seeing the Badgers and Minnesota in person on consecutive weeks that I felt Wisconsin had an edge in that match-up based on its defense. The Axe fell Saturday on the Gophers' division title hopes.

Auburn, Penn State, Oregon, Michgan and Notre Dame begin my next 10 with Iowa holding steady at 16 following its win at Nebraska.