Batterson's ballot: Low Tide

A few head-to-head match-ups resulted in some movement on my ballot for this week's Associated Press poll.
Alabama was the only team in my 10 from a week ago to lose, but the Tide's three-point loss to Auburn and some Saturday observations did lead to a handful of changes.
Ohio State, LSU and Clemson are still my top three, with Georgia and Utah moving into the final two spots in my top five. I moved the Utes in front of Oklahoma for this first time this week, with the Sooners staying steady at six after their win in the Bedlam battle with Oklahoma State.
Florida, Baylor, Alabama and Wisconsin round out my top 10. The No. 9 ranking is the lowest by far I've had this season for the Tide, which I had ranked second on my preseason ballot and spent six weeks in the top spot before falling three weeks ago following a loss to LSU.
I mentioned in this space a couple of weeks ago after seeing the Badgers and Minnesota in person on consecutive weeks that I felt Wisconsin had an edge in that match-up based on its defense. The Axe fell Saturday on the Gophers' division title hopes.
Auburn, Penn State, Oregon, Michgan and Notre Dame begin my next 10 with Iowa holding steady at 16 following its win at Nebraska.
Five teams in my final nine spots on last week's ballot lost over the weekend. Minnesota, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State remain on my ballot this week. Virginia Tech and Iowa State do not.
USC (8-4) and Virginia (9-3) move into the 23rd and 24th spots, followed by Cincinnati and Oklahoma State. I wrestled with the idea of Oklahoma State, Indiana and Kansas State for the final spot. Ultimately, I chose to drop the Cowboys from 22nd to 25th following their loss to Oklahoma, picking them over Kansas State based on their head-to-head result vs. the Wildcats.
Here is my ballot for this week's #aptop25, which is scheduled to be released early this afternoon:
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Utah
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Baylor
9. Alabama
10. Wisconsin
11. Auburn
12. Penn State
13. Oregon
14. Michigan
15. Notre Dame
16. Iowa
17. Memphis
18. Boise State
19. Minnesota
20. Appalachian State
21. Navy
22. USC
23. Virginia
24. Cincinnati
25. Oklahoma State