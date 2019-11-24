Batterson's ballot: Minor adjustments

There aren't many changes on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.

Ohio State's defense and quick start against Penn State keeps the Buckeyes in the top spot as they prepare for the trek to Ann Arbor and lopsided wins by LSU and Alabama along with a bye week Clemson did little to change my thinking there.

Tigers, Tigers and Tide fill the second through fourth spots again this week with Georgia sitting in fifth.

Oregon's loss at Arizona State and Penn State's second loss of the season create some movement in my second five.

I have Oklahoma and Utah both moving up one slot to sixth and seventh this week. Florida, Baylor with a nice bounce back win, and Penn State round out my top 10.

Oregon moves into 12th, where Baylor was a week ago, in a second 10 that remains unchanged.

Losses by SMU and Texas A&M do open the door in the bottom five for Iowa State and Navy to return my ballot. ISU, which is turning nailbiters into an art form, climbs back in at 24 and Navy returns at 25.

Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State, which held those final two spots a week ago, move into the 21st and 22nd positions this week.