Batterson's ballot: The final countdown

To the victor geaux the spoils -- and the top spot on my ballot for the final Associated Press college football poll of the 2019 season.

LSU and Clemson filled the top two spots on a ballot that had a lot of the same teams in the top 10 as the preseason ballot I submitted on Aug. 5.

The order is a bit scrambled, but seven teams I had penciled in somewhere in the top 10 on my preseason ballot finished in the top 10 on the ballot I sent off to New York City around 11 p.m. (CST) on Monday night.

LSU was not anywhere near the top spot on that first ballot. I had the Tigers in ninth but they earned every bit of the prize they hoisted Monday night with their work along the way to a 15-0 season.

Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia filled the second through fourth spots on my final ballot and were among the top 5 on my preseason list which was topped by Clemson, Alabama and Georgia.

Florida earned the fifth spot on my final listing, with Oregon, Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and Notre Dame filling the next five slots.

Of those, only Oregon, Penn State and Notre Dame were not among preseason top 10 although I had Notre Dame in 11th and Oregon in 13th on my preseason picks.