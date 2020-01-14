Batterson's ballot: The final countdown

To the victor geaux the spoils -- and the top spot on my ballot for the final Associated Press college football poll of the 2019 season.
LSU and Clemson filled the top two spots on a ballot that had a lot of the same teams in the top 10 as the preseason ballot I submitted on Aug. 5.
The order is a bit scrambled, but seven teams I had penciled in somewhere in the top 10 on my preseason ballot finished in the top 10 on the ballot I sent off to New York City around 11 p.m. (CST) on Monday night.
LSU was not anywhere near the top spot on that first ballot. I had the Tigers in ninth but they earned every bit of the prize they hoisted Monday night with their work along the way to a 15-0 season.
Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia filled the second through fourth spots on my final ballot and were among the top 5 on my preseason list which was topped by Clemson, Alabama and Georgia.
Florida earned the fifth spot on my final listing, with Oregon, Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and Notre Dame filling the next five slots.
Of those, only Oregon, Penn State and Notre Dame were not among preseason top 10 although I had Notre Dame in 11th and Oregon in 13th on my preseason picks.
Penn State was on my preseason ballot, occupying the 24th spot as I waited to see how the Nittany Lions would react without Trace McSorley at the controls of the offense. Sean Clifford answered that question.
In the second 10 on my final ballot, the best of the Big Ten West can be found.
Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa fill the 12th through 14th positions, with the Badgers holding steady following a one-point, four-turnover Rose Bowl loss to Oregon and Minnesota and Iowa moving up following impressive bowl performances.
The Gophers' work against Auburn in the Outback Bowl was Minnesota's best game since its Penn State win the week before Iowa retained possession of the Floyd of Rosedale.
The Hawkeyes moved up two spots from my previous Dec. 8 ballot after putting it together on both sides of the ball in the 49-24 Holiday Bowl rout of USC.
I dropped Michigan three spots following its second-half flop vs. Alabama in Orlando on New Year's Day.
USC, Oklahoma State and Virginia all exited my ballot after bowl losses. Filling the final three spots on this year's final ballot are Texas A&M, Cincinnati and Texas.
I also gave consideration to San Diego State, Hawaii and UCF for the final positions.
Here is my ballot for the final AP top 25 of the season, with the full final poll scheduled to be released shortly:
1. LSU
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Florida
6. Oregon
7. Alabama
8. Oklahoma
9. Penn State
10. Notre Dame
11. Baylor
12. Wisconsin
13. Minnesota
14. Iowa
15. Auburn
16. Utah
17. Michigan
18. Appalachian State
19. Navy
20. Air Force
21. Memphis
22. Boise State
23. Texas A&M
24. Cincinnati
25. Texas